Honda almost has Red Bull’s 2022 engine ready

The Honda power unit, which Red Bull and AlphaTauri will use this year, is almost ready, says Yasuaki Asaki, head of Honda’s Research and Development department at Sakura.



Asaki assures that the unit is practically ready and prepared for the homologation prior to the engine freeze, which will mean that the engine cannot be developed until 2025.



Although Honda announced it was leaving Formula 1 at the end of last year, they have now changed their minds and will continue to supply Red Bull with engines until 2025.

“There are always details and problems to solve. But the concept, the basic part, had to be done last year to be ready for the season“Asaki shared in the Japanese edition of the American web portal Motorsport.com, according to Racing News 365.

The biggest change to the engines from 2021 is the introduction of E10 fuel, which will now have 10% ethanol. Getting the same power as last year has been the big challenge, according to Asaki.

“The most important thing to work on is E10 fuel. I think it all depends on that. The engine frame has been revamped so we have made changes to get the best performance out of the E10 fuel.”

“When you use E10 fuel, the power of the engine is reduced and the amount of electricity that is generated is also reduced. We have been testing the balance between the two,” he said.

Of course, Asaki remains silent on how the new fuel has affected them in power, with a dart included for their rivals.

“It’s a secret. Other companies seem to be saying it will be about the same as last year, but I think the fact that they’re making that announcement means they’re struggling to get to the same level of power as last year.” Asaki has voiced to close.

