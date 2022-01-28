Hollywood unions confirm favorites for Best Picture

Related news

All the cards are on the table in this Oscar race. For the first time in awards season history, the Hollywood directors (DGA), producers (PGA), writers (WGA) and editors (Eddies) unions have announced their picks for the year’s best on the same day. As expected, the favorites in the category of best film have been reinforced by the votes of their peers in the industry. Belfast, the power of the dog, dunes, Licorice Pizza Y West Side Story they are practically assured of their nomination thanks to their presence in the directors guild, the most influential organization among all the precursors that announce their candidates before the Oscars.

In the past 13 years, the only directors’ award finalist not subsequently nominated for the best picture Oscar was the version of Millennium: The Men Who Didn’t Love Women by David Fincher. Now the great unknown is to discover which are the five films that will accompany the favorites in a category that, for the first time in a decade, will once again have 10 candidates after the latest change in the Academy’s rules.

The producers’ guild shares with the Academy the number of finalists: 10. The organization has completed the group including among its candidates for Williams method, CODA, don’t look up, Being the Ricardos Y Tick, tick… Boom!. The first three should accompany the group of favorites: Williams method He has been in almost all the important precursors, except for the foreseeable absence of the unknown Reinaldo Marcus Green in the DGA. The great winner of the Sundance Festival in 2020 has been one of the great surprises of the race and Apple TV + will receive the first Oscar nomination for the best film in its history for her. The group is completed by the catastrophic comedy by Adam McKay, a filmmaker who has already conquered the Academy with the big bet Y the vice of power and that you shouldn’t have too much trouble doing it again with one of the most popular titles in Netflix history.

‘Licorice Pizza’ is nominated by producers, writers, editors and directors.



In the last twenty years there has been no edition with a full coincidence between the finalists of the producers’ guild and the Oscar for best film. Tick, tick… Boom! could fall at the last moment despite his good run through the precursors. Paramount was the only studio to sneak three years into the queen category in the same year, 1974: The Godfather. Part II, The conversation Y Chinatown. Her companions on Netflix the power of the dog Y don’t look up they seem better placed in the race than the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.

Against Being the Ricardos are the divisive reactions to Aaron Sorkin’s film and the memory that his directorial debut, Molly’s Game, was already left out of the Oscars after being previously nominated by the producers. His story about Hollywood plays in his favor: Few things please voters as much as stories about themselves.

The most interesting headline left by the PGA is the absence of the alley of lost souls, the gucci house Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. If not even the producers (the union that has the most present in their voting business) have voted for the only dramatic film that has made money in 2021 and one of the greatest successes in the history of cinema at a terrible time for theaters cinema, respectively, it will be difficult for the Hollywood Academy. The rejection of Guillermo del Toro’s film could confirm what many of us suspected: its place is in the technical and artistic categories. The only absentee who comes out unscathed from his absence from the PGA is drive my car: The producers were unlikely to remember a small Japanese film that should do much better at an Oscar that has embraced internationalization radically in the last six years.

The road to the Oscars of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ends in his absence at the PGA.



Like all years, you have to take with tweezers the candidacies of the Writers Union, the only organization in the industry that does not allow non-member writers to participate in its awards. All the editions there are some outstanding absence and in 2022 it has been the turn of the power of the dog, Belfast, drive my car Y Chiaroscuro, works with many possibilities of reappearing among the finalists for the Oscars. The overprotectionism of the WGA brings one year closer to its awards for insignificance in the race.

The last syndicate to announce its finalists was the Eddies, the editors’ awards. Its division into the categories of dramatic film, comedy or musical, animation or documentary makes it practically impossible for one of the favorites to be left out of the nominations. Or not. The shocking absence of West Side Story confirms that Steven Spielberg’s movie is running at half throttle at the industry awards. The musical has been left out of the cinematographers union awards, the category for best cast in the actors union (Ariana DeBose did enter best supporting actress) and now in the editors. Bad news for those who believed the film could become the first remake of a best picture Oscar winner to win the award again.

On Thursday, February 3, the BAFTAs will put an end to the Oscar preseason, but the finalists will once again be chosen by a majority committee. The die is cast: last night the voting period opened to choose the nominees for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. On February 8 we got out of doubt.

