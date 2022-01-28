Hollywood Rewind | Howl’s Moving Castle: the delicious movie where Christian Bale’s Batman found his ‘voice’

If you have seen the animated film Howl’s Moving Castle before or after Christian baleIn Christopher Nolan’s portrayal of Batman in the movies, you’d find a strange and strong connection between the two characteristics. A year before the world was introduced to Bale’s iconic raspy Batman voice in Batman Begins (2005), the Academy Award-winning actor had tested foundations using tone in the acclaimed Japanese fantasy film, loosely based on the British author Diane. Wynne Jones novel of the same name.

Directed by prolific animated filmmaker and storyteller Hayao Miyazaki, who is also a co-founder of famed Studio Ghibli, Howl’s Moving Castle is an exquisitely drawn film that, despite being a bit slow-paced, delivers the good stuff. Christian Bale voiced the lead character Howl in it, with Emily Mortimer playing his love interest Sophie. Sophie, dressed in civilian clothes, but honest and intelligent, is one day turned into a 90-year-old woman by a witch. Seeking refuge in an unknown location, Sophie is led to Howl’s Moving Castle by a scarecrow. The plot is as insanely delicious as it sounds. Every literal and metaphorical door opens to a new world full of possibilities. Despite its obvious fairy tale structure, the film does not ignore real-world problems, most notably the devastating effects of war. Very carefully, Miyazaki points out the futility of fighting a battle through his protagonist Howl.

Howl is a somewhat vain, flamboyant but ultimately compassionate wizard who is drawn into the great war in an effort to defuse the crisis, while handling some personal problems of his own. He lacks heart, fears losing his good looks, and there are “girl problems” as well. Howl’s magical self contrasts beautifully with his weaknesses as a sentient being. And all of these complexities are brought to the screen by the talented Bale, who perfectly captures the constant dilemma of being human. His voice sounds tired and low when Howl comes home in tatters after a long day, or that tinkle in his laughter after delivering a confident line or two to impress the lady: Bale’s voice changes as Howl performs the movements of being himself. According to IMDb trivia, Christian Bale was so impressed with Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away (2001) that he decided to play any role in the new film. However, he did not expect to get the main part.

Howl’s Moving Castle is also a gentle critique of how aging is perceived in society, as we see our heroine Sophie turn into a cane-wielding 90-year-old woman. Early on, in her appearance, we see Sophie come to terms with looking older, instead of focusing on how she doesn’t have to worry about anything anymore. Sophie found a freedom in old age that she never had when she was a young woman full of insecurities. As the older version of her, Sophie was able to let go of that extra baggage of vanity and appearances, ultimately becoming the lead in her life. Despite having no magical prowess of her own (unlike the novel’s Sophie), Miyazaki grants her the superpower of empathy and affection, and even a certain determination that her younger self lacked. Comprised of themes small and large, Howl’s Moving Castle is a warm and fun watch that remains as timeless and engaging as when it first came out.

You can watch Howl’s Moving Castle on Netflix.