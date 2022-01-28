her daughters Emme and Shiloh are on the way to success

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez they are two of the most successful and inspiring with all that they have achieved in their career and his life.

But they are also great. mothers, who have given them the best teachings and values ​​to their children.

And so it is observed in each one of them, who are some independent teenagers who are building their futures on their own merit.

Some of those that are changing the world and leaving their mark are Emme Muniz and Shiloh Jolie Pitt.

Teenagers have been very attacked and criticized for their styles, but they have simply ignored them, leaving great lessons at their young ages.

Daughters of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez give us lessons

I know who you want to be

If they have taught us something Emme and Shiloh is to be who you want to be, no matter what anyone else thinks.

If you want to take the blue, green, pink hair, with highlights, short, or long, and wear a shirt, ties and tailored pants do it, without paying attention to what others think.

The most important thing is that you are happy, and indulge your tastes, not anyone else’s, and the best thing about these girls is that their mothers always support them and let them be.

Follow your dreams

Another great lesson Shiloh and Emme have given us at their young ages is that we should always follow our dreams, no matter how difficult the road is.

Emme loves sing and has been dedicated to taking classes as a child, mentored by her mother, and even performed at halftime at the Super Bowl.

What’s more, With less than 10 years he wrote his first book “God help me”, that came out in the 2020 and it was all a success.

Shiloh for his part had his first film debut at age two in film The curious Case of Benjamin Button, starring his father Brad Pitt.

Also, in Kung Fu Panda 3 at 2016 lent his voice to bring the little boy to life Shuai Shuai with the rest of his siblings.

And now, to his fifteen, one of his great passions is dancing, for what you’re taking classes and some videos on networks in which they show her dancing prove that she is the best and has a lot of talent.

Don’t let anyone turn off your light

Although the young women have received to much critics, They have made it clear that they are destined to succeed and shine, and they will not let anyone turn off their light.

Emme is constantly very confident and beautiful with her style on outings with JLo or Ben Affleck, showing that she is a powerful and self-confident girl.

Y Shiloh has also proven to be a independent girl, who stands on her own, and last year she dazzled with her looks on the red carpets next to her mother, at the different premieres of The Eternals.