“He looked great”: Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney’s suit for The Batman

Although I have never been able to understand why director Joel Schumacher made the decision that the suits batman and robin (1997) had to include nipples, they are so horrible that they seem beautiful to me. Robert Pattinson apparently thinks the same.

As Pattinson revealed in an interview for the Japanese magazine Hey, at the start of production batman did not yet have his own suit and that, for a screen test, had to stick her butt and accommodate her nipples in Clooney’s suit.

“I think (the screen test suit) was George Clooney… “It looked great, but it felt like a nightmare. I couldn’t move. He was sweating all the time and he was afraid he couldn’t do anything.”Pattinson revealed with a laugh.

Although the first tests for batman could have been a kind of hell for Pattinson, he explained that the experience also helped him appreciate his own suit.

“My suit is not only cool”he added, “But it’s also incredibly well designed. Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can still move.”he explained.

Robert Pattinson isn’t the only one who has had to borrow a Batman suit. For the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Christian Bale also had to wear the infamous suit batmanforeverthat Val Kilmer hated so much.

Pattinson is perhaps the first Batman actor to be satisfied with his suit, and in some ways it’s one of the most original and daring designs ever made, although Ben Affleck’s had its charms too. batman opens next March 4.

***

Caja Negra is a journey into the bowels of the history of cinema and pop culture; a space to break down the films and genres that we are most passionate about. Only through our channel Youtube.