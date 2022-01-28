He is 31 years old, he has been with the actress for two years and has a company that sells cannabis – Revista Para Ti

Known worldwide, Emma Watson is one of the most beloved actresses for her fabulous portrayal of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. Committed, bold and beautiful, she has always preferred to keep a low profile in relation to her personal life, although she cannot deny her great present moment with the young businessman she has dated since 2019.

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton have been dating for two years: They were captured by the media for the first time in October 2019, when Daily Mail published their tender photos kissing in London after going to breakfast. At that time, little was known about who was the companion of the famous actress, who was called “a mysterious man”.

It was only in April 2020 that his identity was revealed, and at that time, the young man decided to unsubscribe from his social networks due to media harassment and his need to maintain the couple’s intimacy. However, he has recently reopened his Instagram account, albeit in a restricted way.

As published The Sun, Robinton is a 31-year-old businessman based in Los Angeles, California, who used to work at a company specializing in cannabis. After meeting Emma, ​​it is known that he left his job.

Leo has three older brothers: Luly, Daisy, and Charlie, and a twin brother named Archer. In 2017, Daisy tweeted a photo with Leo at the Women’s March on Washington DC, so he also shares the same values ​​and commitment as his partner.

