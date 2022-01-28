He already had talks to train Atlético San Luis

Athletic San Luis is in search of trainer. Among the names that are used, the one of Robert Dante SiboldiUruguayan strategist who even had talks with the board potosina.

This was recognized by himself Inigo Regueirosports director of Las Tunas, who admitted having a meeting with the former technical director of Blue Crosswhose last job was in Tijuana last tournament.

“There was an approach with Robert. We had an informal talk to get to know each other, but as such we continue to evaluate the options that are on the table.

It was a complicated decision (to fire Méndez), since we are a board of directors present at the training sessions and we saw the work they were doing. The reality is merely because of the results in these first three days and what we carry from the last tournament. The sports results have not been given,” said the manager in statements to TUDN.

Currently, San Luis is bottom of the championship with zero points, the product of three consecutive losses in the first three games, which led to the dismissal of Méndez.

