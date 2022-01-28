Have Kendall and Khloé revealed the gender of Kylie’s baby?

This is how this ‘tiktoker’ guessed that Kylie Jenner was pregnant.

Kylie Jenner shares the photos of the celebration of her ‘baby shower’.

Everything that surrounds Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy is unknown. Many fans are convinced that the businesswoman has already given birth and does not want to share it with the world yet. The businesswoman remains oblivious to these rumors and recently shared a photo of her belly. What we don’t know either, because she has decided to keep it a secret, is the sex of the baby you are expecting. Well, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner could have revealed it… without realizing it?

The businesswoman is in an advanced stage of pregnancy (unless the fans are right and she has already given birth, of course), so her sisters have already started buying gifts for this baby. This is precisely how we found out about its sex.

Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have been photographed by the “paparazzi” in a store specializing in baby items, where they were holding a doll in pink clothes while making a video call with Kris Jenner. Normally, we associate this color with girls (although it really shouldn’t be), so fans are convinced that Stormi is having a little sister.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Another important detail that fans have not overlooked is that in the video call, the ‘momager’ wears a mask. Sure, many wonder where he is to have to be with the mask on. Will you be in the hospital waiting for your daughter to give birth? Also, taking into account the current health situation, it is likely that the rest of the family will not be able to accompany her, so Kendall and Khloé would have taken the opportunity to do their shopping.

The photos, originally published by the Daily Mail, have set off the alarms of all fans, who were convinced that the baby would be a boy. The businesswoman loves to play clueless, and a few weeks ago she shared some photos with Stormi in which they both wore blue, which was interpreted as a clue to the sex of this baby.

Anyway, we no longer know what to think, but we hope to clear up doubts very soon. Kylie, show yourself!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io