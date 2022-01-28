Guardians of the Galaxy will say goodbye to the Marvel Universe with a new film

Atlanta Georgia.- After his debut in the cinematic universe of Marvel in 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy became one of the favorite characters of the fans thanks to the fact that they got out of the traditional mold of the Superheros.

The director and screenwriter of the tapes, James Gunn, revealed in an interview with Deadline that this group is ready to say goodbye with their third movie, which is currently filming.

This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians James Gunn filmmaker

The producer He also assured that the farewell will be big and at the same time promises a different tone from that seen in the two previous installments.

Is big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might expect it to be James Gunn filmmaker

It´s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

Although there has always been a certain stigma attached to third parties of a franchise because they are not always good, the director He trusts that the film will be liked by the public.

I just want to be true to the characters, the story, and give people the closure they deserve from the story. That’s always a little scary; i’m doing my best James Gunn filmmaker

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3″ will feature the return of Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldana, dave baptist, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn and the distribution is added Will Poulter, who will give life to the character of adam warlock.