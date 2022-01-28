‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will mark the end of the original team

In 2014 James Gunn left his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, a film that tells the adventures of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot. Such was its success that the filmmaker created a sequel, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, also well received at the box office. He is now preparing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, and as he tells Deadline, It will be the last time viewers see the members of this group of misfits together. And it is that, whether we like it or not, all good things come to an end.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians. It’s a huge movie; it’s so, so big and dark and different than what people might expect… I just want to be true to the characters, to the story, and to give people the ending that the story deserves. That’s always a little scary; I’m going to do my best”Gunn says.

Written and directed by Gunn, the cast of this third installment will include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji. The presence of Sylvester Stallone has also been confirmed. The film will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

New series for DC

Gunn has just premiered ‘The Peacemaker’ on HBO, a spin-off of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and already has a new series in mind for the DC Extended Universe: “Now we are working on something else, another television series that is connected to that universe. I can’t say anything more”reveals the same medium.

He also explains that it is very likely that a second season of the fiction starring John Cena will take place: “There’s a very good chance of that happening. We’re the biggest series in the world right now.”