guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 will be the last for James Gunn

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 will be the last outing for James Gunn and the current cast, the director confirmed in an interview with Deadline this week.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn said on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. “Is big; it’s so big and dark, and different than what people might expect it to be,” Gunn said (he said almost exactly the same thing about The Suicide Squad, funnily enough). “I just want to be true to the characters, the story, and give people the summary of the story that they deserve. That’s always a little scary; I’m doing the best I can”.

“I am aware,” Gunn added, “that the third movie in most trilogies sucks. Not always”.

After directing the first two Guardians movies, Disney fired Gunn in response to old tweets with intentionally risque jokes about topics like the holocaust and pedophiles. Gunn has since apologized for the tweets, but Disney ended his relationship with the director long enough for him to make a deal with Warner Bros. to direct The Suicide Squad. Gunn was subsequently rehired by Disney to write and direct Guardians Vol. 3, as well as a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special.

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. In addition to the standard cast, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel, the film will feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Actor Chukwudi Iwuji also appears in the film, and currently plays the role of Murn in Gunn’s series Peacemaker, which currently airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.