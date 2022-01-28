Guardians 3 will be the last tape of the characters

With the first season of peacemaker Approaching his end, James Gunn, director of multiple projects at Marvel and DC, is set to return to the MCU, and work on the latest Marvel movie. Guardians of the Galaxy. The third film of these heroes will not only mark the end of an era, but the director has confirmed that there are no plans to make more tapes of this intergalactic team.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be the last participation of the director and the actors in the MCU. This was what he commented on it:

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians. Is big; it’s so big and dark, and different from what people expect it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, the story, and give people the ending they deserve to the story. That’s always a little scary; I’m doing my best. I am aware that the third movie in most trilogies sucks. Not always”.

Although it was expected that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was James Gunn’s last movie for the MCU, it’s a surprise to hear that Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and more leave your papers inside this universe. However, the possibility of their return in the future is not ruled out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. For the meantime, we will see the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunderas well as the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, which will be released later this year.

