Goodbye to Ruy Pérez Tamayo, modernist of Mexican medicine and tireless disseminator

The last of the great figures who modernized medicine, the tireless lecturer, the keen intellectual, the relentless teacher, the talented disseminator and the great human being, Ruy Pérez Tamayo, died at the age of 97 in Ensenada, Baja California. Throughout his prolific career, he has left fifty books, the training of dozens or hundreds of doctors and students, and an immeasurable audience of followers throughout the country, but he also leaves the memory and memory of him, those of an impeccable and exemplary Mexican.

The medical, scientific and academic community is mourning the death of one of its best representatives, one of the most loved and respected. To remember the remarkable pathologist, Adolfo Martínez Palomo, first a student and then a colleague, expresses to Crónica the importance of his life and work.

“I met Ruy Pérez Tamayo around 50 years ago, when he was my Pathology teacher at the UNAM School of Medicine. Without a doubt, he was one of my great teachers at that faculty, where some of his teachings marked me for the rest of my life,” says the doctor and parasitologist, a researcher at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav), who also shared membership to El Colegio Nacional with his teacher.

In this institution, he recalls, he was an admirably friendly colleague, polite and always encouraged the work of others. “But, when he was a teacher he was extraordinarily rigid and he taught us that discipline and work are the means to progress; he would have been wrong to be affectionate as a teacher. In college he was admired, perhaps not entirely feared, but highly respected by his students, many of whom even tried to imitate him in his mannerisms. He was one of the great professors such as there are no longer, one of those who sowed a furrow in the academic career of those who had him as a professor”.

The doctor gives his name to the International Prize for the Popularization of Science, established by the FCE.

MODERN MEDICINE.

The Cinvestav scientist recalled that one of Pérez Tamayo’s greatest contributions was to modernize Mexican medicine through his activity as a professor at the Faculty of Medicine, much for which he will be remembered.

It modernized medicine in the country since it explained the development of pathologies in different devices of the human body through the most modern concepts. “At the General Hospital, he was responsible for bringing it up to medical advances in the mid-20th century, an institution where the influence of French medicine prevailed. First he had an influence there and then with all his students, dozens of pathologists in an area that is the basis of medicine: pathology allows us to understand why health deteriorates, which in turn allows us to improve and recover it”. He added that having formed a generation of pathologists allowed pathology to expand to all areas of the clinic, which also allowed it to be modernized.





“He was, without a doubt, one of the greats of Mexican medicine, he, Guillermo Soberón, Jesús Kumate, Ramón de la Fuente, Bernardo Sepúlveda, among others, formed the basis on which Mexican medicine was more efficient and modern.

His departure, he noted, is even more sensitive to the national context facing science and national medicine. “I am very sorry because it leaves us a hole in particularly difficult situations, when science is not in good hands and medicine is also going through a very difficult time.”

PROLIFIC WRITER.

But Ruy Pérez Tamayo had more activities, he was a very restless and prolific man, recalls Martínez Palomo. “He was a huge and sharp speaker, he agreed to give talks in all states of the country over the difficulties of the trip, he talked about science, medicine and other topics. “As a speaker we got to know one of the nicest aspects of him, since he was not only an extraordinary communicator, but he understood the concerns and questions of all those who listened to him”.

The doctor also wrote a lot, recalls Adolfo Martínez, only in El Colegio Nacional his work is made up of 26 volumes that make up nearly 50 books on science and medicine. Given his vast career in dissemination, the Fund for Economic Culture established the International Prize for Scientific Dissemination that bears his name.

The Cinvestav scientist recalls that Ruy Pérez ¬–who was a member of the Mexican Academy of Language– belonged to a tradition of medical writers, although prolific like few others. His writings were not only read in books, but also in dozens of articles that he wrote in newspapers with national circulation.

The care of his work was one of the axes of his activities in his last years, adds Martínez Palomo. Every month, when they attended the meetings of El Colegio Nacional, I found him in the editorial department reviewing some of his latest books, some of which were left unpublished. “In his last years he devoted himself body and soul to completing his works, new editions both in El Colegio Nacional and in other publishers. The last years he concentrated fundamentally on his books”.





Ruy Pérez Tamayo died at the age of 97 and his longevity, says his student, is a moral that work never tires. “If he did anything, it was work, from that point of view he was the example of a professional who worked until his strength failed him. Until a couple of months ago he still participated in the monthly meetings of El Colegio Nacional”. The doctor concluded by saying that in the coming months a special tribute will be held in this, his beloved institution.