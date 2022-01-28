Goodbye Brad Pitt! Who is Angelina Jolie’s new heartthrob 15 years younger than her?

romance of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt was forgotten, because in addition to the actors face a legal battle after her divorce, the protagonist of ‘Eternals‘ has a new romance, well The paparazzi captured Angelina Jolie with a new lover who is 15 years younger than her.

The age difference apparently is not an issue that worries the actress, because even Brad Pitt is 11 years older that she: Angelina with 46 years and Pitt with 57 yearsyes But nevertheless, Angelina Jolie’s new heartthrob is Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, who is only 29 years old.

Related news

Angelina Jolie’s new romance

After her divorce with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie was caught with The Weeknd, who is supposedly the new romance of the actress. The Weeknd is the stage name of the singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who currently has 31 years old and ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez.

According to Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd they came out in one romantic date at a restaurant in Santa Monica in Los Angeles. But nevertheless, it’s not the first time that capture both on a date, because in July the couple attended a concert in which the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Photo: AFP

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd

The Weeknd has never been married, however, two formal relationships are known: with the model Bella Hadid in 2015 and with the singer Selena Gomez in 2017. For its part, Angelina Jolie confirmed her relationship with Brad Pitt in 2006 and became one of the most famous couples in Hollywood.

Photo: AP

Undoubtedly Angelina Jolie has already left Brad Pitt behind and it was nothing more and nothing less than with The Weeknda young singer 15 years younger than the actress, but that certainly makes her very happy.