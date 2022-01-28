Getafe helps Jos Juan Macas find a team

Lyou give them run, and Jos Juan Macas is looking for a team, before the book of passes in Spain closes at the end of January. The covered striker knows that does not fit into the plans of Quique Snchez Flores and looks for an opportunity in other European horizons, and for this, the Getafe helps you find accommodation.

As published by MARCA Claro, José Juan Macas has every intention of continuing in football in Europe, even if it means going down a step in a minor league and weight than LaLiga, in Spain, where he is currently on Getafe’s payroll.

The blue club itself help Macas in the efforts to find a new club to open the doors to continue his European dream. Among the rumors surrounding the Coliseum Alfonso Prez, the Russian club CSKA Moscow It sounds like one of the clubs that has put the most interest in the attacker from Guadalajara.

In the dome of Chivas they know that José Juan Macas has minimal chances of remaining in the Spanish team, Well, although Getafe has a contract with the striker, six months remain on that bond. Be that as it may, the Verde Valle offices have been informed of every possibility in the immediate future of Macas.

Such is so, that No news has reached Ricardo Pelez’s table about any formal offer of some First Division club in Europe. What exists as formal proposals, corresponds to second category leagues in the same football in Europe, something that is not ruled out, but today It is not the striker’s priority.

