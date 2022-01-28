Getafe ends contract with José Juan Macías

The first European adventure of the Mexican Jose Juan Macias with Getafe it came to an end. Close sources informed Aztec Sports that this Friday, the Spanish club and Chivas They signed an agreement to terminate in advance the loan with the option to buy that they had in force until the end of the season.

The deal you offered Getafe was to pay the entire loan to Guadalajara as compensation for not staying with Macías for the agreed time, a fact that was accepted by the board of the Sacred Flock.

Yon de Luisa supports Herrera after controversial statement by Azteca

What would be the next step for JJ Macías?

Macías will not finish the season in the liga of Spain and he has the time on top to try to find a place in a team from the old continent, a fact that seems unlikely. The other offer that is analyzed both by the club and by the player is from the mlsspecifically from Sporting Kansas City who is looking for a striker to replace the loss of Alan Pulido who will not be able to play the season due to a knee injury for which he underwent surgery.

It may interest you: José Juan Macías is wanted by the MLS team



Chivas the other option for José Juan Macías

The closing of records in the MX League It is next Monday and another of the options that is handled in the Guadalajara team is to register José Juan to join the club for Clausura 2022 and strengthen the position of center forward in which they currently have Angel Zaldivar and Ronaldo Cisneros.

Macías intends to exhaust all his possibilities but returning to Mexico is an alternative that does not displease the player since he still intends to fill the eyes of the coaching staff of Gerardo Martino to return to the Aztec Selection and fight for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It may interest you: Wolverhampton moves the market by signing a great promise



The numbers of José Juan Macías in Getafe

Jose Juan Macias 22-year-old barely played 8 games with Getafe in Spain, 7 of them in the league and one in the Copa del Rey. He added 221 minutes of play and could not score. He will remember the minutes he had against Barcelona Y Atletico Madrid when it was still directed by Michel González.