Gerardo Martino gives the worst news about Raúl Jiménez and surprises all of Mexico

Gerardo Martino prepares the following international meetings with the Mexican National Team and issued a harsh warning about Raúl Jiménez.

January 27, 2022 8:03 p.m.

Gerardo Martino paralyzed the fans of the Mexican National Team when referring to the physical condition of Raúl Jiménez in the face of his new injury ahead of the following matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The Argentine strategist is in the process of cleaning up the image of the tricolor team after some failed presentations in recent international matches that shook his position as coach.

Now, faced with the injury of one of the stars of the offensive trident, the Tata Martino ended up marking terrible news for the following matches in which Raúl Jiménez will have recovery as his main objective.

“Raúl is ruled out and did not travel. We are looking forward to having him against Costa Rica and we will try to go day by day in his evolution”, he asserted when referring to the match against Jamaica in Kingston.

His calf injury ended up marginalizing him from action with Wolverhampton and one of his replacements could be Alexis Vega: “He is a footballer we have and who can have a lot of impact and is on the right track beyond the injury, he is a player with whom we have and has good expectations”.

Regarding the role of Orbelín Pineda, despite his inactivity, he asserted: “Orbelín is doing very well, although he has not had minutes in Spain, he has adapted well and is happy”.