George Clooney will not appear in Turkish Airlines ads

Turkish airline Turkey Airlines has flatly denied that the famous American actor George Clooney go star in the futures advertisements and advertising campaigns airlineafter the foreign press published information suggesting a possible agreement between the Hollywood star and the company.

Speaking to the media, İlker Aycıpresident of the Turkish state airline, assured that at no time had there been any attempt by the company to contact clooney. “I personally admire him, but we haven’t done absolutely no attempt that it appeared in an advertisement,” said Aycı.

“As Turkish Airlines, we are an award-winning airline with agreements with many top advertising stars or familiar faces from all over the world”, added the president of the airline, qualifying however that in no case would they consider paying the astronomical figures of which the actor has spoken, which he considered to give “a bad example”.

Clooney turned down a $35 million offer for an ad

Aycı was thus referring to the information published by the British press, after recently, in an interview granted to the daily GuardianClooney claimed to have received an offer from 35 million dollars for a single day of work to shoot an advertisement for an airline company, which however the Hollywood star said he had rejected.

Yes OK Clooney did not reveal the name of the airline. that he had proposed such a deal, the actor explained to the British newspaper that after discussing the subject with his wife Amal Clooney-a well-known lawyer human rights– decided to refuse the money because the airline belonged to a country that was “ally” of the United Statesbut whose actions were “questionable.”

The reference to an “allied” country led some media to suggest that the country could be Turkey and that the company in question was Turkish Airlines. However, its president insists that there was never such an agreement. “Companies like ours do not negotiate like this. We have never been formally interested in the name of George Clooney, and we have never made such an offer”, concluded Aycı. In the past, other stars like Ben Affleck, Kobe Bryant or Kevin Costner they have appeared in advertisements for Turkish Airlines.