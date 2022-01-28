George Clooney and Brad Pitt lowered their salary in their new project, why?

There is no doubt that two of the most famous and handsome actors in Hollywood are George Clooney and Brad Pitt and in whatever their work, the fans are always on the lookout, not to mention if they get together.

As is the case this time, the big screen leading men have started a new project together, which they are very excited about. So much so, that the actors decided on their own, to lower the incredible sum millionaire that they were offered to star in the new thriller that will premiere on the streaming platform AppleTV+.

“He came up with a great number for Brad and me”

Clooney was recently talking about this, who confessed that both he and his colleague lowered their salaries in order for the film to receive the financing necessary to cover its release in theaters around the world.

The film will be directed by Jon Watts, who carried out the new saga of the superhero ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. George began by explaining the battle that took place to get the rights to the story, whose name is still unknown, until Appe Originals Films was the production company that achieved it.

“Yes. Brad and me. It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those rare bidding wars that happen from time to time, and it ended up being pretty extreme. Finally, Apple came up with a great number for Brad and me.” George explained to the medium dead line.

“There are films that are more enjoyable on the big screen”

And revealed that they decided to accept Apple’s offer, but with one condition: “We said that we were willing to charge less as long as the theatrical release of the film is guaranteed, and they thought it was great,” He said.

“So we said that we would take less money as long as we could guarantee the release of the film in theaters, and everyone agreed,” continued explaining the 60-year-old actor, winner of four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA.

He also said that the intention of Pitt and him to lower the salary is to help survive the cinema, because they believe that the experience that is lived attending these places will always be something unique: “I think there are ways to ensure coexistence. I really think that there are ways to live together, and it is essential. There are films that are enjoyed more on the big screen, surrounded by people”, Indian.