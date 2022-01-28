George Clooney and Brad Pitt could have stopped being friends

The friendship between these two Hollywood stars has been one of the most talked about and strongest in the film industry.. It was born with the movie ‘Ocean’s 13’ and since then it has been public until now. Star magazine has revealed that the friendship of George Clooney and Brad Pitt could be totally broken for a few years.

According to Star, both actors have been estranged for years, since the time when Brad was still married to Angelina Jolie. In fact, a source from this medium has said that Angelina may have had to do with said separation. The actress never liked Clooney and always believed that he was a bad influence on Brad Pitt.

For the actress, Clooney had alienated Brad from his wife and children and therefore did not agree with that relationship. According to the media, since then Clooney and Pitt have moved further and further away, so much so that Aniston’s 50th anniversary would be the last time they were seen together. In this meeting they would have exchanged few words and a possible bump in the friendship relationship was already beginning to be seen. “They’re definitely not dating anymore,” Star’s source confessed..

However, other sources say that Clooney misses his friend even though they no longer have as much in common as before. At the moment all does not seem to be lost since Sandra Bullock could bring the reconciliation of both movie stars closer. For now Bullock has signed Clooney for his next film and a close source already considers that “he is going to spend a lot of time with Brad and there’s a good chance I’ll at least be able to get him and George to sit in the same room sometime”. This could lead to a new opportunity for the friendship of the actors.