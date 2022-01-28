Game theory road to Ukraine

The resurrection of the ghost of the Cold War, that is, the return of the threat of atomic annihilation, has been incorporated into the crowded inventory of apocalyptic fears that define this strange present and forces us to review a classic of eighties cinema, War games (1983), by John Badham, a film starring a very young Matthew Broderick, in the role of David Lightman, a teenager with an early passion for computers who manages, with a modem from the prehistory of the Internet, to enter the Pentagon’s computer system and is about to unleash a nuclear war.

In his defense, it must be said that he believed that he was entering a video game company, that the game “Thermonuclear World War” was just that, a game, and that he did not know that the “Joshua” computer with which he communicated was actually the artificial intelligence that controlled the American defense system.

In the end, to avoid greater evils, Joshua is proposed to play games of Thermonuclear World War against himself and the computer discovers, after thousands of trials, that, regardless of which block acts first and the way objectives are prioritized, the result is always the same, mutual annihilation. “The only way to win is not to play,” says Joshua.

There are very few movies that have done so much to establish a basic tenet of the so-called “prisoner’s dilemma,” one of the most well-known paradoxes in game theory. The prisoner’s dilemma is what is known in game theory as a non-zero-sum game. This means that players get the most benefit for both if they don’t try to beat the opponent, and the most damage if they try to take advantage.

The dilemma is named after the allegory of the two accomplices arrested and isolated, whose testimony is essential for the indictment because there is no other evidence. If in the interrogations both deny the facts, they will go free. But if, in order to reduce the sentence, either of them confesses, fearing that the other will do so before, both will end up in jail. The prisoner’s dilemma teaches that, in certain situations, selfishness is the worst path.

A literal, albeit tricky, variant of the prisoner’s dilemma was seen in the captivity of Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) in the film version of v for Vendetta (2006) written by the Wachowski sisters from the Alan Moore comic. Another version, this time without cheating but not literally, was in the magnificent arrival (arrival) (2016), by Denis Villeneuve, where an alien invasion is presented to us as a transcript of the Cold War at a moment of maximum tension. And also, logically, in the great political parable of the prisoner’s dilemma that is Thirteen days (2000), by Roger Donaldson, a film that narrates the Cuban missile crisis and was written based on the declassification of the White House documents on this crisis, whose resolution is conventionally considered a virtuous example of application of the game theory to politics.

The problem with the prisoner’s dilemma is that it is a counterintuitive game, insofar as the way to win is not to try to win. For the brain, it is easier to interpret the world in terms of zero-sum games, which are so called because the sum of the results of one and the other contender is always zero. Tennis, Chinese go, but also conventional warfare, are zero-sum games, because a player wins as much as he manages to make his rival lose. In tennis, each point can only be won by one tennis player, and to win it, the other player must lose it. In war, until the invention of the atomic bomb, each contender conquers what he manages to wrest from his enemy. The only reason there hasn’t been a thermonuclear war is because the defense departments of both blocs understood this change during the arms race.

Well, and because there was no accident. Because chance also acts. We see it in another of the prisoner’s dilemma allegories, that of two wrestlers grappling over the edge of an abyss. Being caught, the only possibility of throwing the contender into the void is to resign himself to going with him and therefore the only possibility of surviving is not doing it. We saw a particularly twisted version of this dilemma in the outcome of the good son (1993), by Joseph Ruben, in which Macauly Clukin and Elijah Wood are two adorable children, but not so much.

Incidentally, the prisoner’s dilemma also binds the fate of the partners in the coalition government, although it often seems that one is convinced that he can throw the other over the cliff and still get away with it. And you always have to consider chance, in Ukraine or in the Council of Ministers: when you fight on the edge of the abyss, someone can stumble. Remember: “The only way to win is not to play.”