From “Squid Game” to “Ted Lasso”: the most awarded series you can watch in streaming

The Golden Globes, prizes awarded by the Association of Foreign Correspondents of Hollywood and that were considered the prelude to the Oscar, took place without soul this year. Between accusations of favoritism and little opening, there was no ceremony with special guests (because no one accepted the invitation) nor was there a live broadcast. However, there were nominees and awards.

As for the series, we tell you where to see those that were awarded in the 79th edition of these awards.

Succession

“Succession” has become a recurring series at awards shows since its first season premiered in 2018. It has received Emmys, Golden Globes and the coveted Critics Choice Awards. This 2021 the story about the war of a powerful family that has a media emporium reached its shocking third season and a fourth is already expected.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, and executive produced by the surprising duo of comedians Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, “Succession” has the magnificent Scottish actor Brian Cox, who plays Logan, the patriarch of the Roy family, at the guide of this series about family intrigues and power struggles and betrayals.

Although he did not win his shortlist, his partner Jeremy Strong, who plays his son Kendall, did win the award for best performance in a drama series, while the Australian Sarah Snook, who has the role of Shiv, did so in the category of best supporting actress in a miniseries or telefilm.

You can watch all the seasons on HBO Max.

the underground railway

Released in May, this series, recognized with the Golden Globe for best miniseries or telefilm, follows Cora (South African actress Thuso Mbedu), who while trying to escape from slavery in Georgia, in the southern United States, discovers something surprising .

Barry Jenkins, director of the great “Moonlight” and “If the colony could talk”, created this series from the novel by Colson Whitehead. With a surprising ability to recreate the United States of the 1860s, the filmmaker took his narrative licenses to be able to talk about the so-called underground railroad, which was not a railway nor was it underground, but rather a clandestine network organized by the abolitionist movement to help escaping slaves.

You can watch all the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Mare of Easttown

Placing crime stories in small American towns has been a success for HBO. It was with “Sharp Objects” and now with “Mare of Easttown”, created by Brad Ingelsby, in which Kate Winslet gave a superb performance as detective Mare Sheehan, who has to investigate the murder of a young girl despite the implications personal that this entails.

Kate, with her role as a detective who has not yet overcome the mourning for the suicide of her addicted son and who is going through a crisis at all levels of her life, won the award for best actress in a miniseries or telefilm in a role away from glamour. The twists and turns of the series lead to real emotional blows.

You can watch the entire season on HBO Max.

the squid game

Netflix’s most successful series in terms of global audience became a phenomenon in the middle of the year. Although predictable from its second episode, with a final twist that was not surprising at all but very naive, this South Korean series about moral limits kept viewers around the world binge. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for O Yeung-su for his role as the number 1 player.

You can watch it in full on Netflix.

Hacks

An exploration of a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled 25-year-old outcast. “Hacks” won the award for best musical or comedy TV series, but not only that. Its protagonist, Jean Smart (who also acted in “Mare of Easttown”), was recognized with the best actress in a comedy or musical TV series. Smart has had some very prominent roles in series such as “Watchmen” or “Fargo”, distinguishing herself as a solvent actress to give different nuances.

You can watch the entire season on HBO Max

ted lasso

With the knack for not making this series about an American football coach suddenly hired by an English professional soccer club somewhat repetitive, the creators have kept oscillating between the characters to keep the plot interesting, choosing the moments when the merely sporting is a dramatic factor. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the Ted Lasso of the title, was awarded the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series with a role that he has been able to take advantage of, to the point of having already received multiple awards for this character, including the Emmy. The cast that accompanies him has done an outstanding job.

You can watch both seasons on Apple TV

dopesick

The miniseries tells how a pharmaceutical company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in American history. Created by Danny Strong (Empire), the series focuses on the root of the problem: oxycodine, or more specifically, Purdue Pharma and its supposedly non-addictive pain drug called OxyContin. Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) led to his drug being heavily reset, lobbying doctors and orchestrating a commercial campaign involving physicians such as the fictional Dr. Samuel Finnix, role for which Michael Keaton won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Going from one character to another, the series settles down from episode 3.

Watch the full season on Star+