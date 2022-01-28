From Spielberg’s musical and Don’t look up, with Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, to the Argentine police The Uncle’s Tale

As of today, six new films are added to the movie billboard that, at this time of year, is beginning to add some of its most outstanding titles, those that will probably be part of the awards season that will be delivered at the beginning of 2022. Thus, Steven Spielberg’s new great film and a film starring almost all of Hollywood’s most recognized stars will share theaters with a giant red dog and three proposals from national cinema. Here’s what critics had to say THE NATION About this week’s releases.

Although the film industry usually has remakes as one of its main supports, the fact that it is Steven Spielberg who adds one to his impressive work does not stop calling attention. And that the chosen material is the successful musical of 1962 is a creative bet as daring as it is successful. This is how María Fernanda Mugica explains it in her review: “Spielberg does not copy the film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins: he honors it and stamps his mark on it, without denying the express artificiality of the genre. Tony Kushner’s adaptation of Arthur Laurents’ work offers a new perspective on the source material, which brought Romeo and Juliet up to date in the late 1950s. a rereading of that past of the mid-twentieth century. A neighborhood and a city in full transformation, the racial conflicts between its Latino inhabitants and the children of European immigrants who consider themselves to be true Americans, the way in which the police treat one and the other, the housing problem that is making it more expensive and expelling part of the population; They are all themes that were present in the original, but here they are represented in a way that implies a reflection on their persistence and the impossibility, at least until now, of overcoming them”.

Don’t Look Up Official Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and the signatures follow. This film directed by Adam McKay has plenty of stars but it lacks much of the humor and subtlety that it needed to be a robust and significant satire. The story of the pair of scholarly astronomers who discover the imminent collusion of a comet that could eradicate life on Earth becomes a political farce more concerned about its message anti-trump than for telling a coherent and entertaining story. According to Natalia Trzenko’s review, “this film -available on Netflix since the 24th- the balance is clearly tilted towards the side of concerns about climate change, US politics, the power of corporations and the deterioration of institutions, while plot development seems like a secondary concern.”

Clifford the big red dog.

Norman Bridwell’s literary creation, which already had a successful animated version, now reappears in a film with actors and the huge digitally generated dog of the title, of course. The children’s story about the girl who loves her red dog so much that her affection makes it grow up to three meters combines the narrative elements of its literary origin with a more current look. In his review, Guillermo Courau details: “Clifford’s stories, from their birth as a children’s book onwards, have always stood out for targeting the children’s universe with an educational spirit and for imparting a life lesson. The film goes along the same lines, emphasizing what it means for a boy to be different from the others, not to “fit” in today’s world. In favor of the script, it should be noted that the problem is very well masked in an adventurous plot, in which Clifford and his “family” must escape from an unscrupulous scientist (Tony Hale) who wants to keep the animal to carry out genetic experiments” .

Premieres. The perfect David.

This feature debut by director Felipe Gómez Aparicio builds a dense, at times suffocating story of the toxic relationship between an artist mother and her bodybuilder son, who models his body at her request. The link between the two, her manipulation and his meekness create a complex painting that also explores the edges of desire, repressed sexuality and the limits of art. Alejandro Lingenti says in his review: “What seems at first sight to be a movie about the particular world of bodybuilding is much more than that. the perfect David It is, first of all, the story of a toxic relationship between an extortive mother and a son who is not prone to rebellion and meekly submits to her desire. It is also a sharp look at the whims of the bourgeois artist: all the exhausting effort that the protagonist makes to model his body is related to the delusional project of that cold and selfish woman (Umbra Colombo, very precise in the role) who measures the tone of his musculature as if it were a mere figure sculpted in stone and makes calculations about the future repercussion of his work”.

Alejandra Flechner and Luis Ziembrowski in The Uncle’s Tale

Between costumbrismo, black comedy and crime, this Argentine film cleverly manages to tell the story of a family made up of small-time profiteers and swindlers who devise a plan to keep the inheritance of a rich uncle who dies unexpectedly. With various inspirations ranging from the popular Waiting for the carriage to the most recent Between knives and secrets, succeeds with a script that avoids tedious explanations. As Milagros Amondaray explains in her review: “uncle’s tale it is a film that goes forward and that in its 72 minutes does not waste time on presentations. On the contrary, the figures that command the story are described by their actions, the vast majority of which are reprehensible, which revolve around a plan that they consider infallible: to take advantage of the death of Rodo (Jorge D’Elia), the rich uncle of the family, to hide the body, fake a kidnapping, and ask his wife for ransom money (Silvia Perez), the only way the clan finds to get out of a daily life oppressed by debts”.

That weekend

A journey that is both physical and emotional movement. The protagonist of this sensitive story must deal with the distant relationship she has with her daughter and solve an economic conflict from the past. The director, Mara Pescio, as Adolfo C. Martínez writes in her review, “achieved a warm film that tells the story of a reunion that occurs at the very moment that two people stop seeing each other. Miss Bolivia, the protagonist, brings enough tenderness to her role as a mother.”