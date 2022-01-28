FreeBritney, the hashtag that united celebrities in support of the princess of pop

Britney received support from celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, among others. Photo: Getty Images

After a 13-year conservatorship, which left singer Britney Spears in charge of her father, her life was transformed. Control of her estate and her freedoms were left behind her and very little of hers was what he could do for her. Since 2008, her whole life stopped and even her music career. But since June 23, 2021, the artist again undertook the legal fight against her father. and of all the restrictions to which it was subjected.

The process was not easy at all. The fight against the lawyers and in the courts became long and stormy. However, at the same time that this was happening, a documentary about the princess of pop came to light and revealed the difficult times she was going through since that moment when she lost her power over herself.

Thanks to that, the world was able to learn about her story, the struggle with the media, the lack of autonomy and how everything affected her personal life. From then on, different celebrities began to join in support of Britney Spears. The outrage caused the hashtag “FreeBritney” to go viral, to which more and more people were joining.

Some of the stars who joined were Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Lesley-Anne Brandt, Mariah Carey, Halsey, among others.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The actress began by tweeting #FreeBritney and also #FramingBritneySpears.

Miley Cyrus

The pop singer showed her support during her special pre-Super Bowl performance, the singer yelling, “We love Britney” in the middle of her song “Party in the USA.”

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were a couple in the early 2000s. The singer showed his support for the artist with several tweets where he expressed: “Despite our past, good and bad, and no matter how long it was… What is happening to her It’s not okay for her.”

Lesley-Anne Brandt

The actress recognized for her work in the series “Lucifer”, spoke on Twitter, where she assured that “No one should tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her body.”

No woman should be told what she can and can’t do with her body. #FreeBritney — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 24, 2021

Mariah Carey

The singer wrote a message of support for Britney and sent her a message of encouragement. “We love you Britney! Stay strong”.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

haley

The artist wrote on Twitter: “Blessings to Britney and I hope with all my heart that she is freed from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her bravery for having raised her voice this day.”

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage in speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

Annita

The Brazilian singer only followed the numeral. “#FreeBritney.”

Lena Dunham

