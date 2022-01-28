Fortnite: Naruto, Lebron James, Ariana Grande… could arrive at Fortnite according to a leak

LThe details of the trial of Epic Games against Apple are beginning to come to light, revealing many of the possible collaborations that will come to Fortnite, a game owned by Epic and whose documents have been leaked as a result of the presentation by Epic’s lawyers in the lawsuit against the apple company, against those who are litigating for the expulsion of Epic Games from the Apple Store last summer because the Fortnite micropayments were made directly to its owner, without going through the 30% commission that was charged. Apple carries everything that is generated within its App Store.

Numerous leakers of the Battle Royale par excellence have dug into these documents and have found numerous collaboration proposals with Fortnite, including some that were made such as the recent collaboration with Neymar or other previous ones such as those of Terminator and Sarah Connor, J Balvin, Kratos or Master Chief. Others, on the other hand, have either been abandoned… or we must continue to be patient with them.

Naruto, The Rock, Lebron James, Beatrix Kiddo/, Lady Gaga…

TheRock

The names that appear in the documentation are of high prestige in real life or easily recognizable by the public due to their mass use. They are the examples of Naruto, The Rock, Lebron James, Beatrix Kiddo (the Black Mamba from Kill Bill), Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katniss Everdeen…

JBalvin, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, at the Fortnite presentation

The list is more than appetizing in a document that also showed the application and creation of a Fortnite Club, the Fortnite club in which, for 15 euros per month, you have several fixed rewards, as well as a payment of 1,000 paVos per month.

Basketball comes to Fortnite? Zion Williamson vs. LeBron James

If it is true that football has been seen within Fortnite on numerous occasions (the last one, with the successful Neymar skin), basketball was a bit lame… until one of the proposals that was proposed could become a reality. he had Epic Games for his future.

This proposal, also leaked during the trial against Apple, included an event between Zion Williamson and Lebron James, “the first major sporting event” that would take place in Fortnite, according to the document itself. In addition, a basketball minigame would be included for all Fortnite users.