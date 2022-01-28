For Carlos Salcido, PSV sends a message at European level after alliance with Chivas

After the announcement of the alliance between PSV and Chivas, Carlos Salcido, a former player who went through both institutions, pointed out that the message from the Dutch club is positive

former defender Carlos Salcido considered that the Dutch club PSV Einhoven has sent a message to European clubs with the alliance signed with Chivas for the exchange of players and coaches.

Carlos Salcido was happy about the alliance between PSV and Chivas. @carlossalcido7

“I see it as a growth, I have seen interviews of some players who at the time say that they are unaware of Mexican soccer in Europe, that sometimes they don’t see it and they don’t know who is playing, they don’t show it there and these are approaches that put you in their orbit.

“PSV, by drawing up the agreement, is sending a message to Europe that it is making an agreement with a Mexican club that many times in Europe they do not know and this begins to open doors for you in every way,” he told ESPNDigital.

Guadalajara and PSV Eindhoven signed an agreement for two years at training levels, which for Carlos Salcido will be a benefit for both teams in different ways.

“It is an excellent alliance, I know both clubs very well, they share the same values, they are very similar, institutional values, similar in that they are clubs that work well with their basic forces and share their talents, trying to get kids have that talent

“They are very similar clubs, the two win in this alliance, the people, the players, those from the basic forces will interact a lot, surely people from the basic forces of Holland will come to Mexico at the time, those from Mexico will be able to go there, there will surely be dialogue tables, learning, situations, it is feedback that is very good for both of them,” he added.

The former Mexican national team played with Chivas at the beginning of his career, it was precisely the Dutch team that opened the doors for him to reach European soccer And before this, he said that the elements of Guadalajara must understand what this type of alliance represents with a club that places them in the showcase of football on that continent.

“A player who is in Chivas must know the importance of these types of alliances, he has to motivate them, he has to put them in this orbit to continue further, to seek more, to know that at the time if you are a great talent or you are that person who does things well within the club you can have this type of experience, which is great, so let the kids take advantage of it.

“Dutch football gives you this part of growing up, its way of training, it gives you the opportunity to play in the Champions League, UEFA, then you start to grow as a footballer and as a person, then it puts you in a showcase in European football, where all the clubs watch you for these tournaments that you play and it is where they begin to know you at a European level and it is where your last name begins to transcend, “he added.

Carlos Salcido said that he hopes there will be more Mexican clubs that form more alliances with European teams, which ultimately represent growth for the teams.

“It could be a watershed not only for Chivas, which is such an important club here in Mexico and in many parts of the world, I think they have to try to make this type of alliance to export their players, so they can be strengthened, learn from other systems, theories, hopefully it’s not just Chivas and that other teams make this type of alliance,” he concluded.