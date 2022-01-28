Find out what photo the Hubble telescope took on your birthday

The page of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States (NASA) shows you which space photo it took on your birthday.

For 32 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has been orbiting in outer space and throughout this time, this observatory has taken hundreds of photos of the universe. As Hubble works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it has been able to capture stars, galaxies and planets, some of these images on your birthday. Would you like to know what picture this space telescope took on the day you were born? Now it is possible and we explain step by step how to do it.

The page of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States (NASA) shows you which space photo it took on your birthday.

For 32 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has been orbiting in outer space and throughout this time, this observatory has taken hundreds of photos of the universe.

As Hubble works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it has been able to capture stars, galaxies and planets, some of these images on your birthday.

Would you like to know what picture this space telescope took on the day you were born? Now it is possible and we explain step by step how to do it.

one.

Visit the NASA microsite called What did Hubble see on your birthday?

two.

You must place your birthday day and month where requested.

3.

To get the image click on Send and this is how an image taken on your birthday will come out, as well as a description of what you are seeing.

