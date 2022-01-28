Filtered ‘Project Luck’, exclusive Xbox triple A in the Monster Hunter style

In a few hours it’s gone information spreading like wildfire that Jeff Grubb had revealed in The Videogames Chronicle. This is a new Xbox exclusive IP developed by Certain Affinity. The game style is “similar to Monster Hunter” or so the two sources that have talked about it so far say.

The people who have been revealing this information have been Grubb himself and Jez Corden through Windows Central. Both with a little questionable history in this Microsoft leaks. For this reason, we can assume that at least the project exists and that, except for surprise, we will see it in 2023 or 2024.

Project Luck would be the Xbox Monster Hunter

The code name of the project is “Project Luck” and it is known to involve multiplayer battles with big giant monsters in between. Hence, it is similar to Monster Hunter. The studio behind the game has a very close relationship with Microsoft, in fact they have been actively involved in Halo and other American franchises for a long time. Thus no wonder they’re in charge From this project.

It must be clarified that it was a high-budget game, it is not a minor proposal. The studio has been hiring people since the summer of 2020 and already in January 2021 we learned that they were working on a new IP. In Corden’s own words for Windows Central:

According to information I’ve received over the past few months, Project Luck has been in development since the summer of 2020, and is likely scheduled for a 2023 reveal and a 2024 release, though it may come a bit sooner or later. depending on the dynamism and variables that often come with game development. Certain Affinity has long been a close partner of Microsoft, working on various Halo titles from Halo 2, to the Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite. I’ve gotten a few separate hints that Certain Affinity may also be working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite, which could be a take on the popular battle royale formula or something completely different altogether.

I’m not a big fan of these types of games, but they certainly have a legion of fans around the world and could be a good addition to the variety of the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. Have to wait.