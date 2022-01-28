Fernando Stovell: the Mexican chef of royalty

Fernando Stovell

He is an award-winning and renowned Mexican-British chef. For 23 years he has cooked for the royal family, heads of state, politicians and celebrities from all over the world. He founded his Stovells restaurant in the village of Chobham in the county of Surrey in south London, which, by the way, has won praise from journalists and critics such as Jay Rayner in The Observer and Tom Parker Bowles in The Mail on Sunday, as well as awards such as The Good Food Guide Restaurant of the Year (Southeast).

IG: @fernandostovell

IG: @stovells_chobham

Facebook: @cheffernandostovell

cheffernandostovell.com

stovells.com

About Ferdinand:

For 23 years he has been cooking for the royal family and has also prepared dishes for David and Victoria Beckham, Steven Spielberg and David Bowie.

He was six or seven years old when he developed a taste for cooking.

His father did not see very well that he dedicated himself to gastronomy.

He decided to become a chef when he noticed the happiness and joy that food brings to people.

He left Mexico in 1997 for England.

He made his father believe that he was going to study for a master’s degree; but she used the tuition money to pay for what he was really passionate about.

He studied at one of the best universities in Europe, Westminster College, now called Westminster Kingsway College. Everyone in his family knew what he was studying except his dad.

For the third year, he and ten other students were offered to work for a Middle Eastern head of state, but in reality it was Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen liked everything he did, so much so that they called him to offer him a permanent job and after 23 years he is still the executive who works for them.

Personalities he has cooked for

Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

Paul Young.

David and Victoria Beckham.

Steve Spielberg.

Oliver Stone.

Guy Ritchie

Leonardo Dicaprio.

Michael Schumacher.

Kate Moss.

Noël & Liam Gallagher.

Axel Rose.

Mick jagger.

Bond.

Christina Aguilera.

Orlando Bloom.

Benedict Cumberbatch.

JudeLaw.

Brian Adams.

Eve Longoria.

Selena Gomez.

Paris Hilton.

Michael Keton.

The challenges of being a Chef

Identify, find, train and retain an exceptional team.

It’s physically difficult because you have to stand in a hot kitchen for hours on end. It’s mentally tough because of the long hours and the focus it takes to get meals out on time.

A chef must have a great passion and motivation for the work he does and the meals he prepares.

The most amazing thing about being a Chef

Adrenaline, daily contact with fresh ingredients, being able to share art and passion with others.

His best stories

His first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Oman after cooking on the 2010 state visit

When he bought his first Stovells Restaurant and broke the record for getting Four Rosettas in 3

years, the equivalent of a Michelin Star.

When he won recognition as Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year

Your most difficult moment: When he cooked a head of state in Egypt and President Mubarak. He is in charge of their kitchens and asks her to certify the slaughter of sheep, cows and a camel. And they asked him to cook the horse’s hump.

Your happiest moment: The honor of having been in charge of royal kitchens throughout the Middle East during Queen Elizabeth II’s state visit with the Prince of Edinburgh. Organizing banquets, breakfast, tea time and dinner.

The skills of a Chef

Ambition, passion, patience.

They should know about different cultures.

Understand and respect dietary requirements or intolerances.

You have to learn history.

Be creative.

Be brave.

What chefs hate most: The lack of respect for the ingredients, they cannot stand that a fish is not in good condition, that they receive the meat badly, that something is wrong with their ingredients before cooking because, before, someone did not know how to treat them. With that they want to kill themselves.

How is a menu designed?

This is the hardest thing about a chef.

When writing the menu you always have to consider what ingredients are in season, if the ingredients are local, it is also very important to consider the weather.

It is quite an art. Cooking is easy when you understand the ingredients, you understand the cooking methods of each of them.

The worst mistake we make in the kitchen: Not respecting the ingredient and cooking it in an inappropriate way.

What’s up with the palate?

Neurons archive tastes, smells and colors that make our mouths water: scientific findings are a gift for chefs to experiment with new sensations.

The brain processes the image of the food, registers the information of shape and color, encodes it, searches its file and relates what it sees with what is already stored and identifies.

Smell is the most important sense when it comes to tasting food and we owe 90% of the flavor to it.

In addition, we smell twice: the first through the nose, and the second when we put a bite into our mouth and start chewing it. The odorous molecules travel through the back of the mouth until they reach the nasal cavity, where the same receptors are that are activated when we smell something.

And then there is taste, which works much like smell.

EVERY PALATE IS UNIQUE and nostalgia is a very important factor.

Michelin stars

The Michelin stars have been implemented since 1936 and are awarded by the homonymous automotive company, as a way of qualifying restaurants according to the quality, creativity and care they have with the dishes they serve in their establishments.



value of each star

Restaurants can be awarded up to three Michelin stars:

Getting one means you are very good in your category and have national fame.

Getting two is having first-class quality in its type of cuisine, with worldwide recognition and the reception of international diners.

Reaching third is synonymous with exceptional cuisine, with being among the best in the world, enough to justify a trip just to eat there.

Qualification criteria: The candidate receives four visits from national inspectors. The second star is awarded after ten visits by both national and French inspectors. The third is only achieved after the meticulous scrutiny of international inspectors.