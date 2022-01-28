A new month is about to begin and from Xbox they have announced Games for Games with Gold for February 2022, with a new selection of four titles from various generations of Xbox that you can add to your catalog of games to enjoy them whenever you prefer. Below we leave you with all the information you need to know about them, such as the platform to which they belong and their entry and exit dates from the Microsoft subscription service, so that you know exactly when you can get hold of them.

February 2022 Games with Gold games announced

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, kick off the month of February with Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse and Hydrophobia – yours to download and play with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/iOsmFheoFC — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) January 27, 2022

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (Xbox One): Available from February 1 to February 28

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Xbox One): Available from February 16 to March 15

Hydrophobia (Xbox 360): Available from February 1 to 15

Band of Bugs (Xbox 360): Available from February 16 to 28

All backward compatible games on Xbox

Remember that all these games will be available for those subscribers of xbox live gold, although it should be noted that the subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes it. Games from consoles prior to Xbox One become backward compatible and, therefore, playable both from the aforementioned One and from Xbox Series X | S. So, regardless of which generation of Xbox consoles you are in, you will be able to enjoy Games with Gold games with total freedom.