FC Barcelona | Two English suitors by Álvaro Morata

Álvaro Morata’s future is up in the air. The only thing that seems certain is that the Spanish striker will neither play for Juventus, who have entrusted their offensive line to Dusan Vlahovic, nor for Atlético de Madrid, who have no intention of hosting the attacker from Madrid again.

In that sense, Morata has been and is the main objective of FC Barcelona for Xavi’s offensive plot, who has requested the signing of the Spanish international on different occasions. Now, as pointed COPE’s Great Match, Morata’s future goes through the Premier League.

Barça resigns for Morata

According to Juanma Castaño, the mattress team would be open to the transfer of their footballer to Tottenham or Newcastle, Premier League teams that have shown interest in the former Real Madrid player. In that sense, Barça’s track is losing strength at times, with the Catalans being unable to resolve the Ousmane Dembélé situation.

And it is that, as pointed out Mark, in Can Barça they get used to the idea that Morata will not end up as a whole. Apart from the problem with the French winger, who blocks the culé transfer market, from the offices of Atlético de Madrid they are reluctant to strengthen a direct rival in the fight for access to the Champions League.