Fast and Furious 9 | Peru premiere | F9 l Who plays the young cast in the last film? | son of Vin Diesel | Fast and Furious | Prime Video | | SKIP-INTRO

“Fast and Furious 9” (“F9”)one of the highest-grossing films of the year, brings flashbacks that connect the family history of the Torettos, this due to the entry into the plot of Jakob (John Cena), Dominic’s brother (Vin Diesel) and the main antagonist of the film. The producers decided not to use the resource of rejuvenating the actors, instead they chose to bring in two fresh faces to play the youthful versions of the aforementioned characters.

Who are the actors behind Jakob and Dom?

Vinnie Bennett

Vinnie Bennett, who has the great responsibility of getting into the skin of the already iconic Dominic Toretto, is a 28-year-old actor from New Zealand, and he is not new to the industry. The young performer has to his credit twenty roles in his acting career, he has appeared in short films, series like “Filthy Tich” and movies like “The New Romantic” and “Ghost in the Shell”, in which he shared roles with Scarlett Johansson.

To address Jakob’s plot in “fast and furious 9”, the writers had to go to the beginning of the story of the Toretto. Thus we were able to see how their father died during a car race, a fact that Dom himself witnessed (when he was young). In addition, we witnessed his time in jail for trying to take revenge on who he supposes is responsible for his family tragedy.

This fact will bring to mind the events told by Dominic himself in the first film of the saga, when he tells Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) part of his story.

Finn Cole

Meanwhile, the youthful version of Jakob is represented by Finn Cole, a 25-year-old actor of British origin. Cole began his career in 2012 with a small role in the movie “Offender”, then followed by “Slaughterhouse Rulez”, in which he shared credits with Simon Pegg and “Animal Kingdom”, a TNT series in which he starred.

In the ninth installment of “Fast and furiouss”, Jakob, who always felt less than his older brother; he is involved in the accident in which his father died. After a fight with Dom, he decides to continue on his way and stays in the care of Buddy (Michael Rooker), a colleague from his father’s mechanic shop.

On the other hand, actress Anna Sawai plays Elle, a protégé of Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang), a character supposedly dead at the end of “Fast and Furious 3″. This character will become Letty and Mia’s ward in “F9″.

The 29-year-old actress has three little-known titles in her career, so this film has become her first major project in the industry.

One fact that cannot be overlooked is the big screen debut of Vin Diesel’s son. This is how we will see on the tape Vincent Sinclair Diesel (11) play the child version of Dom. On this, it is important to mention that Dom had already had a child version in “Furious 7” in 2015 and this time the interpreter was Alex McGee, who played the role in a flashback in 2015.

Vincent is the son of Vin Diesel and the Mexican actress and model Paloma Jiménez, wife of the actor, with whom he has two other children: Hania Riley (12) and Pauline Sinclair (6).

Vin Diesel told in an interview that the idea for his little boy to participate in the film was from director Justin Lin. “To be honest, I’m not sure I thought that was a good idea, because it’s a time when Dom is in a very emotional, vulnerable and reflective stage.”said the actor. The minor recorded his scenes in 2019 and charged $1,005 for each day of work, according to the portal TMZ.

The 54-year-old interpreter did not hesitate to praise his son: “The wildest aspect is that he put in twelve hours, put in the effort, put dedication into going over his lines with the other cast members. He created bonds with those who play his brother and his father”.

Another surprise is the return of Han (Sung Kang) after his supposed death in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”.

In conversation with Cinemablend, Justin Lin, director of the film, explained that the return of this character is due, in part, to the “personal connection” he has with fans. “With these sequels, a lot of times people take things for granted and think what’s going to happen. I always consider that we have to win us over (the fans) in the next installment. This is how we will be able to go through that journey with Han (…) I felt that if I went back to the franchise I wanted to explore why (Han disappeared). I think it was up to us to bring him back.”

In its 20-year history, the saga of “Fast and furious” has grossed almost six billion dollars at the worldwide box office in the first eight films. In its first weekend in US theaters, “F9” managed to raise 70 million dollars, a figure that was not seen before the confinement due to the coronavirus, specifically since the 177 million that ‘Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker’ in 2019. Globally, the film has already racked up $405 million.

During these years, “Fast and Furious” has had the participation of stars such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodríguez, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and some actors who have only had brief participations.

THE TOKEN

Synopsis: “Dom has a quiet life under the radar, with Letty and their son, little Brian, but he knows that danger always lurks in his new side. This time, that threat forces Toretto to confront the sins of his past in order to save those he loves most. His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and the best high-performance driver they’ve ever met: Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob.”

Duration: 2h 25m

Distribution: Vin Diesel, Vinnie Bennett, Michelle Rodriguez, Azia Dinea Hale, Jordana Brewster, Siena Agudong, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena.

Direction: justin lin

Production: Neal H Moritz

Film script: Daniel Casey and Justin Lin

Where to see it?

After the enormous success that the ninth film of the saga is having in theaters in some parts of the world, the arrival of “F9” on streaming is a fact.

Variety, in its July 8, 2021 edition, revealed that Peacock, NBCUniversal’s American video-on-demand service, will be the first platform where “F9” lands and four months later it will be Prime Video the one that has the transmission rights.

For now, after the recent arrival of HBO Max to Latin Americathe films in the saga that are already streaming are: “Fast and Furious” (2001), “+Fast and +Furious” (2003) and “Fast and Furious” (2009).

As for its landing in theaters, “F9″ can now be purchased for pre-sale in the main theaters in the country.

