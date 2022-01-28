Famous actor from Captain America arrived in Cartagena | THE UNIVERSAL

One of the most famous actors of German cinema stepped on Cartagena’s soil this Thursday afternoon, it is Daniel César Martín Brühl González, better known in the cinematographic world as Daniel Brühl. The 43-year-old interpreter came to our city to participate in the Hay Festival Cartagena agenda, which began this Thursday, January 27, and will end on the 30th of this month. According to Hay Festival, Daniel “has ventured into Hollywood cinema with films like ‘Inglourious Basterds’, directed by Quentin Tarantino;’ Bourne: The Ultimatum’, along with Matt Damon; or ‘Captain America: Civil War’, where he plays the Marvel character Helmut Zemo.

Tomorrow, January 28, he will be talking with the writers Daniel Kehlmann (from Germany) and Juan Gabriel Vásquez (Colombia) at 12 noon at the Convention Center.

He will speak about his directorial debut, in which Brühl also stars in ‘The Door Next Door’, a film in which he plays Daniel, a young and successful actor. The actor will also be in a discussion with Professor Gustavo Chica, at 4 pm, at the Spanish Cooperation Training Center. It may interest you: This Thursday the Hay Festival Cartagena de Indias 2022 begins

Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Bruhl. featured actor Brühl has been nominated twice for the Goya Awards: in 2006, for ‘Salvador’ (directed by the Spanish Manuel Huerga) and in 2012, for ‘Eva’ (directed by Kike Maíllo). In 2009 he worked in Hollywood in Inglorious Bastards (the famous and award-winning film by Quentin Tarantino), where he played the German soldier “Fredrick Zoller”, with this role he rose to fame among moviegoers. In 2012, he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in the film ‘Rush’, giving life to Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda. In 2016, he acted in the film ‘Captain America: Civil War’, from Marvel Studios, in the role of Helmut Zemo. In 2021, he played the character again in the Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’. Also read: Plans that you cannot miss in Cartagena this 2022

