Faculty of Medicine conducts webinar with University of Ecuador on Covid-19

– The UACH students began their internship at the Hospital Christus Muguerza del Parque; they were tasked with addressing symptoms, treatments and diagnoses needed for Covid and Long Covid

Chihuahua. – Updating the perspectives on the treatment of the disease caused by COVID-19 between Chihuahua and regions of Ecuador, is what intern doctors, graduates of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the UACH addressed with students of the Metropolitan University of Ecuador

Dr. Edmundo Berumen Nafarrete, head of Orthopedics residencies and in charge of the webinar, highlighted the unconditional support of University directors, both the rector, Dr. Jesús Villalobos Jión, and the director of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo, for facilitating university spaces to share information and prevent the spread of the disease.

The undergraduate internal doctor, Roberto Larrieta Betancourt reported that there are more than 352 million positive cases in the world and already add up, as of January 24 of this year, almost 6 million deaths.

For her part, the doctor Luisa Trujillo Venegas, released the general figures in Mexico and Chihuahua due to Covid, in the same way the behavior of the pandemic in Ecuador was reported, as well as the optimization of vaccination campaigns in both countries and the most effective treatments in positive cases.

The panelists in Ecuador congratulated the intense investigation of the Chihuahuan inmates, including Dr. Cristina Moreno, head of Infectious Diseases at the Metropolitan Hospital of Quito, and Dr. Frankling Villegas of Intensive Care, who added the basic recommendations to prevent massive spread of this disease.

All the doctors agreed that these types of conferences are important since they share and give feedback on current treatments, since medical knowledge must be universal and applicable to all human beings.