Exercises to have good blood circulation in the legs. (Photo: Capture)

Exercising is important to take care of our health; however, beyond focusing on mass gain, we must also take into account the other benefits that exercise gives us. and just There are certain movements that are ideal for good circulation in the legs.

The exercises of circulation are fundamental activities to avoid a series of problems related to the pumping of blood. Many don’t know But poor circulation, especially in the legs, can cause a number of problems, including swelling, inflammation, and even more serious conditions like thrombosis.

Therefore, at the slightest sign of these symptoms, it is important to take measures to prevent serious problems from appearing. With that in mind, here we separate some exercises what can help prevent and improve circulatory problems.

EXERCISES TO IMPROVE CIRCULATION

I was able to see that lack of exercise for the legs can cause very serious problems not only for our circulation, but also for our quality of life. In this case, we separate three types of exercises that can be performed without great difficulty.

1. GO FOR A WALK

Walking is a great exercise for both circulation and keeping the body active. For example, 30 minutes a day is enough to bring benefits to your body. Therefore, Walking helps strengthen your legs and helps pump blood more efficiently. They also help reduce pain and prevent plaque from building up in the arteries.

2. LIFT YOUR LEGS

This is one activity very simple, but it can make a big difference to your legs. Ideally, When you’re lying down, place a pillow under your feet to elevate them.

Another way is to support the legs against the wall. In that case, try place a pillow under your waist. While the feet and legs are elevated on the wall, the arms should be relaxed. Stay like this for 15 minutes.

3. STRETCH YOUR CAVES

Calves are considered the second heart of the body, and no wonder. After all, they are they are the ones that pump much of the blood of this region, especially when we are on the move. Therefore, any activity that helps strengthen them is valid, like going down or up stairs, walking or even leaning on a table and standing on your toes for a few seconds.

In addition to these recommendations, we will tell you specific exercises that increase circulation and are the following:

– Imaginary bike: Place yourself on the ground, imagine pedaling on the air without sudden movements. This exercise will allow us to have great benefits in our blood circulation, but avoid doing it on a hard surface.

– Stand on tiptoe It is another of those physical tasks that we can perform to stimulate the contraction of the Twins and facilitate the venous return

– Leg lift. We must place the legs high and in the part of the coccyx a pillow. To this exercise we can add circular movements with the ankles or flexion and extension. For 5 to 10 minutes, with 2 series and 15 repetitions.

– Massage your legs from bottom to top every night before going to sleep. Do it with a cream that generates freshness to the skin and do the massage surrounding the leg with your two hands.

THE KEYS

We must avoid a sedentary lifestyle, because it will end up affecting several areas of our body.

Do sport inside or outside the house.

Eat Healthy, and that is equivalent to a rich and balanced diet

