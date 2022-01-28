Exatlón México: They filter the first contact between Ana Lago and Macky González in the All Star

The Exathlon Mexico: All Star will begin next Monday, January 31 and will bring together the best athletes in the history of the program, but the transmissions have not yet begun and leaked the first brush between Ana Lago and Macky González.

The sixth season of the reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique will feature the presence of champions, finalists, as well as some favorites of the public and everything indicates that the controversial moments will not be long in coming.

