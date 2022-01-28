Exatlón México: They filter the first contact between Ana Lago and Macky González in the All Star

The Exathlon Mexico: All Star will begin next Monday, January 31 and will bring together the best athletes in the history of the program, but the transmissions have not yet begun and leaked the first brush between Ana Lago and Macky González.

The sixth season of the reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique will feature the presence of champions, finalists, as well as some favorites of the public and everything indicates that the controversial moments will not be long in coming.

According to the channel INFOSeries TV, the animosity between Ana Lago and Macky Gonzalez will be present in the first broadcasts of the all-starbecause they faced each other in a duel that the Amazon won and the tension was more than evident.

It must be remembered that the athletes they don’t have a good relationship since they met in the first season and that will be one of the most interesting things of the all-star: See how the contenders will deal with the ego of their teammates and rivals.

In fact, Ana claimed that Macky has her blocked from Instagram, while González did not address the Guardians in his most recent participation.

Who rejected the Exatlón México: All Star?

The Exathlon Mexico: All Star it will only have the presence of 16 athletes and there were already at least three who rejected the invitation, they all agree on one thing: the program has changed a lot and now it lends itself a lot to controversies and gossip.

Daniel Corral is one of those who decided not to return to the beaches of the Dominican Republic, Aidee Hernandez did the same to also dedicate himself to his business and Cassandra Ascencio He declined the invitation for personal reasons.

However, athletes such as Heliud Pulido, Patricio Araujo, the Cázares brothers, Mati Álvarez, Javier Márquez, Evelyn Guijarro, Ana Lago and Heber Gallegosto name a few.

