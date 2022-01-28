Exatlón México: they are the confirmed athletes for the All Stars

These are the names of the 15 athletes who will participate in Exatlón All Stars.

January 27, 2022 2:52 p.m.

All Stars it will be next season Exathlon Mexico where you can see the finalist competitors of the previous editions. Don’t miss who they will be the 15 athletes of high performance that will participate.

Exathlon All Stars begin to This Monday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m. Mexico City time. We already have the names of the confirmed athletes who will participate in the reality show where you will be able to see great stars like Aristeo Cázares, Heber Gallegos, Zudikey Rodríguez and Evelyn Guijarro.

They are the confirmed athletes who will participate in Exatlón All Stars

Red Team

Mati Alvarez

Aristeo Cazares

Anne Lake

Patrick Araujo

Heliud Polished

Heber Gallegos

Zudikey Rodriguez

Red team athletes who will be in the All Stars

It may interest you: Exatlón México: Who will be the last eliminated this Thursday, January 27?

Blue Team

Ernesto Cazares

Javier Marquez

Evelyn Pebble

Aidee Hernandez

David Juarez ‘The Beast’

Koke Warrior

Recently, it was announced that Macky González will not be in the All Stars. Some media speculated that it is because he has health problems and even dared to mention that he tested positive in an anti-doping test, but according to Keyla, a figure who is dedicated to giving spoilers, this is just slander Y the athlete will not return to the program because she has problems with the production.

Ximena Duggan could be in Macky’s place, finalist of the fifth season, who is interested in participating in the new edition. Also, it could be Toni Gonzalez and Daniel Corral, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

It may interest you: Exatlón México: There are already winners! They filter the names of the champion and champion of the fifth season