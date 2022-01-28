“Every day I hear that I’m not sexy enough”

“When I was little I used to go to photo shoots with my mother and I would see her do the makeup on the models”, evokes Texan Selena Gomez, “I loved getting into her vanity bag to try to recreate the outfits what was he doing Luckily I can say that I have improved a lot since then”. Today she is a singer, actress, producer and beauty mogul with her signature Rare Beauty, which arrives today at Sephora in Spain. And she all at just 28 years old (she will turn 29 at the end of the month).

It started early. She was five when her parents separated and she saw how her mother, who had her when she was 16, was getting ahead by combining jobs at Starbucks, at an arcade chain and at that small modeling agency where Selena discovered makeup. . She with only ten she was signed in the children’s program barney&friends, in which he shared plans with Demi Lovato, and with 13 he became the protagonist of the successful Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place. “Being exposed to media attention from such a young age undoubtedly carries a lot of pressure,” reflects the artist, who accumulates a platoon of followers on Instagram (240 million) that outnumber the population of almost any country in the world. Perhaps that is why she has not appeared on social networks for years and it is her team that occasionally posts promotional content. “It’s hard to relax when you feel like the whole world is watching, judging and commenting on your every move, every move. look or every costume change.” But she would do it again: “Despite this pressure I would never say that I regret having grown up the way I have. I feel very lucky to have this platform and the ability to change things.”

It’s hard to relax when you feel like the whole world is watching, judging and commenting.

Gomez speaks naturally about her insecurities or her mental health: last year she admitted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Precisely his mental health has become a differentiating element of his Rare Beauty, which could be translated as ‘rare beauty’, and he will donate one percent of all his sales to a fund destined to help people with problems in disadvantaged communities. He also uses his projection and the firm’s social networks (2.5 million followers on Instagram alone) to raise awareness of this problem and normalize it. “I see vulnerability as a great strength,” she confesses, “I think there is a fear of being judged that can hold us back, especially when we open up to share what we are going through.” Talking about her bipolarity or her lupus disease has served to connect even more with her audience: “I have discovered that showing yourself vulnerable allows you to build more sincere connections with people and helps everyone feel a little less alone.”

The cause serves to position herself, but also to differentiate herself from all the cosmetic firms that her colleagues in the star system in recent years: Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez or, of course, Kylie Jenner already have successful companies that transform their respective public personalities into commercial lines. “I think it’s great that people want to launch products that reflect who they are,” Gomez defends, “I’m not here to compete for space, I feel very honored to be part of this industry. I wanted to create Rare Beauty to challenge conversations around beauty. I hear every day, every day, that I’m not sexy enough or cool enough, so I wanted to make a mark to encourage each and every person to be who they are and to try to remove all that unwanted pressure.”

A message of acceptance and accessibility completely oriented to the current demands of the beauty sector, which has discarded its classic ideal of unattainable perfection to speak of personal expression and individuality. The philosophy can be seen even in the formulas: “I wanted all the products to be simple, pigmented but not heavy. What I like most about them is how easy they are to use. My goal was to make cosmetics that not only work well, but can be worn by anyone, whether they are someone trying makeup for the first time or an artist who likes a glamorous face.” Light foundations with buildable coverage, concealers that blend into the skin, liquid blushes that blend with your finger, or lip balms that hydrate and add color. Everything is adaptable to extol differences: “I don’t think there is a single definition of beauty. I believe that everything that makes us unique is what makes us beautiful.”