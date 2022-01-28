Ethan Hawke Joins Julia Roberts in Netflix Thriller Leave the World Behind

The newspaper dead line reports that actor Ethan Hawke and HBO industry star Myha’la Herrold have just joined Netflix’s new original movie Leave The World Behind, which also stars Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, along with Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans.

Leave The World Behind is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will direct the film, as well as produce alongside Roberts. The plot will tell the story of two families who never met before vacationing on Long Island, but will have to come together when things go wrong. Hawke and Roberts will play a married couple, while Armstrong and Evans will play their children, and Ali and Herrold will play father and daughter. Alam’s novel, which was published in 2020, has received much praise from critics and readers alike, becoming a finalist for the 2020 National Book Awards.

You may also be interested in:

Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts team up to star in Leave the World Behind

2022 is proving to be a busy year for Hawke. This June, the iconic actor can be seen as the terrifying villain The Grabber in Blumhouse’s The Black Phone, and will also appear in Robert Eggers’ historical epic The Northman, the highly anticipated Knives Out 2, and opposite Ewan McGregor in Raymond and Ray. Hawke will also lend his talents to both Marvel and DC by playing the main villain in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight and voicing him as Batman in the HBO Max animated series Batwheels.

In addition to Leave The World Behind, Roberts will star opposite George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise, which opens October 21, as well as headlining the upcoming Starz political thriller series Gaslit. Esmail and Roberts recently worked together on Homecoming, a Hulu thriller series based on the podcast of the same name that coincidentally featured Hawke’s Moon Knight co-star Oscar Isaac. @worldwide