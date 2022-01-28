Ethan Hawke explains what made him nervous about his role

In a recent interview, the actor Ethan Hawke has spoken about his decision to play the villain Arthur Harrow in the tv series moon knight.

Hawke admitted that until now he had avoided taking on villain roles because he thought fans might see the devil in you for one role and then not forget it for future roles. While comparing how people view Jack Nicholson’s role in The glowHawke explained that he wanted to add a new tool to his bag now that he is over 50 years old.

I’ve always had this theory that when you teach an audience how to see the devil in you, then they don’t stop seeing it for the rest of your career. Jack Nicholson can play an accountant and you still want him to explore it like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship as a performer, so I’ve always been nervous about it. But I realized that turning 50 is time to put a new tool in the toolbox. Villains could be my future.

Speaking specifically of the character of moon knightHawke shared that he looked to Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jun for inspiration and took aim at cult leader David Koresh. He said that he wanted to base it on someone who truly believes that he is a good person despite being really scary.