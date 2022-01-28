Eternals: Angelina Jolie discovers the reasons why she joined Marvel Studios

Eternals, the next movie Marvel Studios to hit theaters after the recent premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, opens this next November 5th and one of its main stars, the actress Angelina Jolie, has reflected on his arrival at UCM in a recent interview with Disney’s D23 magazine (via The Direct), assuring that being part of a “diverse family” is his greatest motivation.

Eternals in theaters November 5, 2021

Thus, the leading actress of blockbusters such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Maleficent or Mr. and Mrs. Smith, among many others, has commented that entering the UCM is a unique opportunity to be a member of a “diverse family”, even though she is not worried about the duration or scope of your role as Thena at Marvel Studios. “This was the real reason I wanted to do the movie. It was to be part of such a diverse family, and I didn’t really care about the size of the role,” says Jolie.

And it is that Jolie comments that she accepted the possibility of entering the UCM without even knowing what role she was going to play, as Marvel Studios usually does for castings: “It is a unique experience. They ask you to come in, but they tell you nothing about the story or the role. You go in, you pass in front of character costumes hanging on the walls commenting on what they have in mind for you”, explains the actress.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5, 2021, the debut of some galactic characters that will surely give a lot to talk about in the future of the UCM. Directed by Chloe Zhao, features a spectacular cast made up of Richard Madden like the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, lover of humanity, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, the cosmic power, Lauren Ridloff like the super fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry like the inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young Sprite, Don Lee like mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan like the distant and lonely Druig and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Source | TheDirect