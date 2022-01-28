Emma Roberts reacts to a question about her relationship with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts keeps her private life exactly like this: private.

So when asked about the status of her relationship with Garrett Hedlund during an interview for the March cover story tattlerpublished on January 28, the actress declined to comment.

“I’m in a place where I can say, ‘I may not have everything right, but I like who I am more than ever,'” she told the magazine. “My life has changed more in the last two years than in the previous 28 years and I love where I am now at 30 years old.”

Although this should come as no surprise to his fans, as Roberts made it perfectly clear in a 2019 interview with cosmopolitan“I never want to talk about relationships that I am in or that are ending or have ended.”

Roberts and Hedlund, 37, first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2019, shortly after her breakup with Evan Peters. the star of scream queens and the actor from TRON: Legacy they welcomed their first child together, rhodes, in December 2020. But recently, a source close to her confirmed to E! News that Roberts and Hedlund have parted ways. However, the source said, “They are still co-parents and involved in each other’s lives because of their son.”

During his interview with tattlerthe star of unfabulous talked about her path to motherhood. When she was a teenager, she reported the post, Roberts planned to become a mother when she turned 25. But when she was in her early 20s, she continued to Tatler, she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I wasn’t upset, but I felt the heaviness of the moment,” Roberts recalled. “I sat down with myself and thought, ‘Luckily, I know older women who are great role models for the fact that you don’t need kids to be happy.’ She would or she would not be a mother. Whoever she was, she wanted to radically accept it.”

Roberts officially confirmed in August 2020 that she and Hedlund were expecting Rhodes, about two months after reports spread that she was pregnant. But considering the way the paparazzi treated her, she’s not surprised she wanted to keep the news private.

“The way I was followed and treated when I was pregnant was disgusting,” she shared. “I was driving to a doctor’s appointment and they were following me very closely. At one point, I remember telling them, ‘Please don’t do that, I’m eight months pregnant.’ But they don’t care. It’s not the fun, creative part of the job, for sure.”

These days, Roberts is busy acting, running her company Belletrist and raising Rhodes, whose famous family and friends also include Julia Roberts and her godfather. Tim McGraw.

“I definitely think about how I can help him be the most chivalrous,” he told tattler about his son. “I want him to be respectful and smart in school, but also in life. What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope that my contribution to the world is to raise an amazing boy who becomes an amazing man. I want him to feel like there’s nothing he can’t ask or tell me.”

Source: E!