Emily Blunt Reveals the Importance of A Quiet Place II!

Why was a sequel necessary? A Quiet Place? Emily Blunt provides her answer.

Emily Blunt is doing the promotional tour of A Quiet Place II, a film that bears the weight of equaling the results of its first installment in 2018, which received a general applause from audiences and film critics.

After the announcement of a sequel, there is an elephant in the room: why make a second part? Well, in an interview with Daily Dead, Emily Blunt She confessed that she had the same doubts: “I wasn’t sure about the idea of ​​a second one because the first one was awesome. You’re always like, ‘Well, how do you make another installment of this?’”

The actor revealed that both she and her partner John Krasinski – the director of the work-, they were “dragging their feet” on this last question, however he realized that this tape was only:

“A continuation of the story with these characters with whom you are already involved. The issues they are currently facing, the stakes have increased, and they have to venture: How is she going to protect three infants and a newborn? Faced with such an exciting story, I would have been an idiot to say I didn’t want to do it.”

Given the above, the actress added: “The first was about how do you avoid being cut?, while the second was about how do you stop the bleeding? This had to be the story of Millie and Reagan’s journey.”

After various delays due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, A Quiet Place II will finally see the light May 28. The aforementioned sequel is written and directed by John Krasinski, and is starring Emily Blunt, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds Y Cillian Murphy.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, will they see A Quiet Place II?