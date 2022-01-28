Ellen Pompeo: The Grey’s Anaytomy actress cameo with Ben Affleck in ‘Daredevil’ | VIDEO

the talented actress Ellen Pompeowho is best known for bringing to life Meredith Gray on the ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy” Throughout his career he has had participations in other productions that many people do not remember.

One of them happened during 2003, when he had a small cameo in the movie “Daredevil”which starred Zack Snyder’s former Batman, Ben Affleck.

Next, we will talk a little more about this short participation of Ellen Pompeo in the famous Marvel tape, which by the way was a success that year.

The actress is Karen Page in Daredevil

If you are a fan of Marvel, surely the name of the character sounds familiar to you, because this is the same one that Deborah Ann Woll played in the series of “Daredevil” of the Netflix platform.

If you don’t know, Karen Page is a woman who works at the Nelson and Murdock law firm, who goes from being a simple secretary to supporting the cases, as she has a great intelligence to pursue clues.

Before participating in roles to be forgotten as was the case with “Daredevil”, Ellen was about to leave her career as an actress because she could no longer stand this type of participation.

His change of life did not come until he was 32 years old, because Shonda Rhimes gave her the opportunity to be the protagonist of the series “Grey’s Anatomy”in which he has participated in the last 18 years.

