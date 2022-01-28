Eiza González is confused with the singer Ariana Grande on Instagram

Eiza Gonzalez He has caused a stir among his millions of followers with his most recent publication on his social networks, where he has shared several photographs of an advertising campaign, but some fans have not been able to avoid his look with that of the singer Ariana Grande.

It has been on Instagram where the actress of tapes like “I Care a Lot” what did you do for Netflix just a few months ago it has earned him the recognition of the American public and has served as a platform for new blockbuster projects.

The images that he has published are part of the advertising campaign for the luxurious Bulgari brand of which it was announced weeks ago that González would be the image, in the same way he is preparing to live the experience within the New York Fashion Weekwhich is about to take place.

“Celebrating with my Bulgari family the start of NYFW“He wrote under the post, which at the moment accumulates more than 540 thousand likes.

But something that has not escaped the sight of her fans is that the look with which she looks sitting on the edge of a high bench with her hair pulled back, a black top and gray pants, is that she gives a certain air with the famous interpreter from “thank you, next“.

“Omg, Ariana Gonzalez“, a user of the social network has left in the comment box, which started a series of messages that agreed with the enormous resemblance.