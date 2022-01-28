Edomex: alleged COVID patient escapes from hospital in Toluca

A suspected COVID-19 patient left the hospital barefoot and in a gown to go home in Toluca. Photo: Screenshot

With the increase in positive cases of COVID in the country, some situations like those experienced at other times of the pandemic have been seen again, such is the case of a video that circulates on social networks and that gives an account of an alleged COVID patient, who escaped even in a gown from the hospital where he was being treated in TolucaMexico state.

The images show how a man who walks barefoot and who only wears a hospital gown, walks to an avenuewhile being closely followed by security personnel and health personnel.

The subject, who allegedly receiving medical care for COVID at the Regional General Hospital No. 220 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS)located on Paseo Tollocan in the Mexican capital, would have crossed the parking area this Wednesday, January 26, to leave the hospital through the Emergency area.

You can see and hear in the video how the presumed COVID patient says, “… I want to leave now, I don’t want to be here, stay out…” to a security element that follows him and tries to stop him from returning to the hospital, but the man stops a public transport unit to board and go with everything and dressing gown; however, security elements and health personnel signal to the driver not to let him get on.

Presumably, the health personnel explained to the man that he required medical attention, but by insisting on going home, under voluntary discharge, he would have left the hospital.

So far no further details have been provided about the case, but the video that circulates on social networks undoubtedly recalls other moments of COVID patients who escaped from hospitals in a gown and who were tried to be re-admitted so that they could continue receiving care. medical.

Here is the video that accounts for the fact: