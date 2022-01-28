Dwayne Johnson the “Rock” will make a new video game movie, what could it be?

Hopefully it won’t be Doom II.

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is developing a movie based on “one of the greatest and most brutal” of all time. And yes, we too hope it’s not Doom II.

In a chat with Men’s Journal to promote Black Adam, the upcoming DC movie in which he stars and is due out later this year, Johnson was asked if he’s planning any movie adaptations of popular games.

Surprisingly, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he did, briefly explaining his love for the Madden game series, before exclusively announcing that a new video game movie would be coming soon.

“I can’t tell you what particular game it’s about, but there will be an announcement this year. We’re bringing to the big screen one of the biggest and most brutal video games, one I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to the fans.” from all over the world. Of course, we’re going to make it good for our gamer friends, but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

No word yet on whether Johnson will bring the film to the big screen or partner with a streaming giant instead. Recently, Johnson starred in Red Noticewhich premiered exclusively at Netflix in November 2021. The “Rock” has also collaborated with Amazon Prime Video and with former MCU star Chris Evans in Red One, a holiday movie set to premiere on the streaming service later this year.

ANALYSIS: WHICH VIDEO GAME FRANCHISE COULD BRING DWAYNE JOHNSON TO THE BIG SCREEN?

Image Credit: Fortnite/Epic Games

Given the incredible number of major video game franchises, it’s hard (at least not yet) to know which one Dwayne Johnson is referring to. But, and this is pure speculation on our part, there are several favorites.

Let’s go with the first name: Madden. Yes, the “Rock” literally mentioned him in the interview with Men’s Journal, and it’s clear that she loves him, since in 2006 she told Slice of Sci-Fi that his favorite game of all time is Madden 93. However, unless the adaptation is a biography about the late John Madden with Johnson in a supporting role (something unlikely), we can rule it out.

Doom is another video game franchise that we can’t imagine Johnson touching. After all, the “Rock” starred in the critically panned 2006 film adaptation of ID Software’s iconic FPS franchise. Unless he feels that he has some unfinished business in that universe, we don’t think he’ll ever fight his way through demonic hordes again.

Gears of War is another option, and given his enviable physique, Dwayne Johnson would be a great fit for the role of one of that series’ super-soldiers. If Dave Bautista is landed to play Marcus Fenix ​​(who has regularly expressed a desire to play him), we might see this as a possibility.

And what about Quake, another beloved ID title? According to We Got This Covered, Ryan Reynolds, Johnson’s partner in Red Notice, was studying the possibility of developing a film live action from Quake Could you team up with Johnson again to make it happen? Never say Never.

But there are two obvious options that a) would suit Johnson like a glove, and b) are arguably “one of the biggest and most brutal video game franchises” right now: Fortnite and Call of Duty.

The latter certainly has potential. Once again, the “Rock” has the physical build to perform any type of stunt in an eventual Call of Duty movie. And the franchise has become so spectacular, from an action standpoint, that it would be in tune with other overly big action movies Johnson has recently starred in.

Still, we can’t stop thinking about Fortnite. Johnson has already appeared in-game as “The Foundation,” the creator and leader of the Seven following the wild ending of Fortnite Chapter Two. Meanwhile, Epic Games’ multiplayer title remains arguably the biggest game series in the world.

Therefore, including the “Rock” in a film adaptation of Fortnite in which he actually plays “The Foundation” would be a resounding success. It would entice Fortnite fans, Dwayne Johnson fans, and curious moviegoers to check it out. And, if she did make it to theaters, you know she’d make hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office for any studio that financed her.