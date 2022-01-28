“Duna”, “Licorice Pizza” and “Love Without Barriers” fight for the biggest Hollywood prizes

Los Angeles (AFP) – Sci-fi movie “Duna,” generational drama “Licorice Pizza” and musical remake “Love Without Barriers” advanced into Hollywood awards season on Thursday as nominations from the industry’s top unions were announced.

The three productions were recognized by Hollywood directors, producers and screenwriters, placing them along with “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” as favorites for the Oscars.

The unions of Hollywood hold their annual ceremonies to honor the best films before the Academy Awards, which close the awards season with a flourish.

Union awards are often seen as indicators of what will happen to the Oscars, and, coincidentally, this year, voting for this traditional award also began on Thursday.

The top award given by the Directors Guild of America has coincided with the Oscar for Best Director in 16 of the last 18 years.

This year, the union nominated Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast,” Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog,” Denis Villeneuve for “Dune,” Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza” and Steven Spielberg for “Love Without Barriers.”

The same five productions appear on the list of ten contenders from the Producers Guild of America, released this Thursday.

There has only been one Oscar for Best Picture in the past 31 years that didn’t start with a nomination from this union (“Braveheart” in 1996).

Among the films whose absence from this Thursday’s nominations was conspicuous are Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”; and “The Gucci House” by Ridley Scott.

Neither did the blockbusters “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or the new installment of the agent 007 movies “No Time to Die.”

Thursday’s nominations serve as a boost for films like “Dune,” a version of Frank Herbert’s dystopian novel that takes place on a planet inhabited by monstrous sandworms.

The production with a star-studded cast failed to secure top nominations from the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild earlier this month.

“Licorice Pizza”, a nostalgic love letter to the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, and “Love Without Barriers” also did not stand out in the main categories awarded by this guild.

But all three films were included in the nominations the Writers Guild of America announced Thursday.

Although they stood out in other nominations, “Belfast”, which deals with the violence in the north of Ireland in 1969 from the perspective of a boy, and “The power of the dog”, a western that deals with toxic masculinity in the western United States in the 1920s, were not selected according to the rules of the Writers Guild.

Hollywood awards season was extended this year after the Oscars were pushed back to March 27. This change is speculated to prevent the gala from being overshadowed by the Winter Olympics and the final of the American football league in Los Angeles, both in February.

Other awards were postponed due to the resurgence of the pandemic with the spread of the omicron variant.

