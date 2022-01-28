Drew Barrymore has never been shy about talking about who she’s dating, but who is she now?

ads

Since her debut as a child star on ET The Extra-Terrestrial, Drew Barrymore has enjoyed a successful career as an actress and television host, with countless memorable roles to her credit. Beyond her big-screen prowess, Drew’s love life has been just as hyped as her acting roles over the years, and it’s certainly given fans plenty to gossip about.

So who exactly has Drew dated over the years? Is he dating anyone now and what other related details do we know about his personal life? Read on to find out!

Source: Getty Images Drew Barrymore’s dating history is extensive, and she’s even been married multiple times!

Ever since Drew began her career as a child star, she has had paparazzi following her every move from a very young age. Because of this, fans saw even her first relationships develop publicly. For example, Ella Drew reportedly got engaged to Leland Hayward when she was just 16, but that relationship called off soon after.

Over the years, Drew has been in numerous relationships and affairs, some of which were confirmed and some of which were only rumoured. Some notable names that she was almost certainly linked with over the years include Jamie Walters, Eric Erlandson, Tom Green, and Justin Long.

Source: YouTube

Recently, Drew spoke on The Drew Barrymore Show about her open relationship with actor Luke Wilson. “It was an open relationship; we were young,” Drew told guest Kate Hudson. “We are just young, we are having fun, we all play, we act, we hang out. You don’t take everything so seriously, it was fun and we had a great time.”

Kate laughed and joked, “I’ve been there with a Wilson, too,” referring to her own relationship with Luke’s brother, Owen Wilson.

Drew has also reportedly dated Christian Bale, Corey Feldman and David Arquette. Today, Drew isn’t dating anyone in particular, though he has hinted to Howard Stern during an interview that he’s beginning to consider dating again in the future.

“When people say, ‘You should date,’ my response was, ‘It’s not into me.’ No one else can tell you when that time is… Finally now I feel free, “he explained to the presenter.

Source: Getty ImagesDrew recently flirted very openly with Leonardo DiCaprio, and the internet loves it.

Titanic star and well-known environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram on July 14, 2021 to share an infographic about rising global temperatures. He stressed the importance of addressing the issue to prevent climate disaster, and clearly his point resonated with Drew.

The actress decided to take a shot at the Oscar-winning star through her comments section, first posting, “Thank you for always being the pioneer in saving our earth,” and then, “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!” !”

Fans loved Drew’s brazen attempt to get Leo’s attention, with many responding to her comment and congratulating her for having the courage to do it in such a public way. Leo has not yet responded to Drew’s comment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Source: Instagram Beyond her dating rumors and flirty comments, Drew also has several ex-husbands.

Drew’s life has been marked by very public relations, including several marriages. In fact, the actress has been married three times, and all three relationships occurred at very different points in her career.

Her first marriage was to Jeremy Thomas, whom Drew met in a Los Angeles bar when she was just 19 years old. The couple dated for only six months before deciding to marry in March 1994. Their marriage only lasted two months; Drew filed for divorce and the paperwork was finalized in 1995.

In 1999, Drew began dating Tom Green, a Canadian comedian and filmmaker who co-starred in Charlie’s Angels. The couple married in June 2001 but, like their last marriage, it ended just six months later.

Drew’s most recent marriage was to Will Kopelman, the son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman. The couple got engaged in January 2012 and married just five months later.

She and Will share two children: Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

However, in April 2016, the couple decided to separate and finalized their divorce in August 2016. Since then, Drew has not been in a long-term public relationship.