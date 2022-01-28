Dragon Ball: Is Tapion a Copy of Link from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time?

Although not a canonical hero within Akira Toriyama’s story, Tapion has become one of the characters of dragon ball favorite of many fans due to his enigmatic personality, the fact that he gave his sword to Trunks, and the impressive design that it has. However, there is a faction of supporters who claim that Toriyama was based on Link’s image from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to give shape to this warrior: is this statement true?

To answer this question, let us go back several decades in the past, towards the end of the second millennium: exactly the year 1995. At that time, taking advantage of the conclusion of the saga of Dragon Ball Z (Do not confuse with dragon ball in general, because the story of Goku and his friends had a continuation in anime with Dragon Ball GT), Toei Animation, in collaboration with Akira Toriyamahad undertaken the production of one last OVA for the series, so the mangaka designed several new characters, including the warrior Tapion.

This OVA, written by Takao Koyama, would be titled Dragon Ball Z: Dragon Attack and would be released at the Toei Anime Fair on July 15, 1995little more than two years before the publication of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timewhich went on sale in Japan on November 21, 1998.

guiding us Due to the release date of the movie and the video game, anyone could imagine that Toriyama could not have been based on Link to bring Tapion to life.however, there are those who claim that the mangaka could have known Link’s image during the production stage of Ocarina of Time (1994-1998), especially since the artist was also involved in a title for Nintendo during the years 1994-1995: chrono trigger.

Although this could be true, anyone familiar with Toriyama’s work could realize that Tapion is a one hundred percent mangaka character: the mohawk, the costume and the sword were elements that had been present in many of his characters since he began his career as a cartoonist in 1978, while the ocarina and the musical box had been the idea of ​​the scriptwriter Takao Koyama, who is very may have been unaware of what Nintendo intended to do with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

So the opposite could have happened, and Link could have been inspired by Tapion? This would be much more likely, however, Yusuke Nakano, character designer, has assured that to create it he was based on the image of Leonardo DiCaprio, and none of the video game writers has come to affirm that Akira Toriyama’s character was his inspiration. when writing the story Ocarina of Time. In conclusion: the resemblance between Link and Tapion could only be a very beautiful coincidence.

And you, have you already noticed the enormous resemblance between both characters?

